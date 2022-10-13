ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333. However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

New Phillies NLDS Bobbleheads Launched by FOCO

Philadelphia Phillies fans are on cloud nine right now as their team has secured a National League Championship Series berth for the first time since 2010. They arrived to this position by stunning the NL East champion Atlanta Braves when they defeated them in just four games in the NLDS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Francesa Blasts Bob Costas For Calls In Yankees-Guardians Series

Throughout the American League divisional series between the Yankees and the Guardians, debates have raged about the broadcast style of longtime play-by-play man Bob Costas. Perhaps no one has stronger feelings on the matter than New York-based radio personality Mike Francesa. After both Games 3 and 4 of the ALDS...
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue?

A Los Angeles Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in the cards, at least for the time being. Another ghost of Southern California football past, however, could solve one of the team's newest issues. Speculation has lingered around current top ground option Cam Akers, who will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Jets Pound Packers at Lambeau Field, Win Third Game in a Row

All of a sudden, the Jets can't stop winning. New York made yet another statement this week, going into Lambeau Field in Green Bay and suffocating the Packers' offense in dominant fashion. Dropping 24 points in the second half, the Jets cruised to their third win in a row, defeating...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy