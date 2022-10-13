Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
U of U Police Department asks for public’s help locating missing student
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) University of Utah police are seeking help from the public in locating a student last seen Monday, October 17, 2022, near the Lassonde Studios housing building at 2:30 p.m. The missing student is Anthony Spirit Liu, a 19-year-old Asian, male, 5...
SLCPD: Victim of fatal motel shooting identified
Police have reported that the victim of the Salt Lake City motel shooting that occurred on Oct. 11 has died.
Motorcyclist killed in crash just off Alpine Loop road
One person died and another was critically injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in an area where many Utahns go to see the fall leaves changing color.
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
Gephardt Daily
Roy man found brutally beaten; suspects arrested are 2 brothers, their cousin
ROY, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two brothers and their cousin are in the Weber County jail after a Roy man was found beaten and left bleeding in his driveway. Roy residents Khalil Owens, 26, brother Jhalil Owens, 23, and their cousin Lapries Owens, 22, have been booked in the case.
Gephardt Daily
1 killed, 1 critically injured in head-on crash involving motorcycle in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed Sunday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a passenger car in Wasatch County, police said. The man and an adult female passenger were riding on Cascade Springs Drive near State Route 92 about...
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
POLICE: Taylorsville man stabbed ‘multiple times’ by step-son
A Taylorsville man was stabbed by his step-son Friday night, according to the Taylorsville Police Department.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County crash leaves one dead and another hospitalized
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car resulted in the death of one person Sunday. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Post that the collision occurred on Cascade Springs Drive, near SR 92. According to the post, reports of the crash...
kslnewsradio.com
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
Woman in labor trapped on I-80 rescued by North Summit Fire
PARK CITY, Utah — North Summit Fire and Summit County EMS responded to a call on October 16 requesting help for a woman in labor who was stuck in traffic […]
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
kslnewsradio.com
Crash on Bangerter Highway closes several lanes
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A two-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes of Bangerter Highway Sunday afternoon. UDOT Traffic reports the crash is near 13400 S at Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County. Eastbound and southbound lanes are closed. The left westbound lane is also closed. The accident occurred around...
31-year-old man shot in both legs in South Jordan
A 31-year-old man was shot in both of his legs in South Jordan early Saturday morning, according to the South Jordan Police Department (SJPD).
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
UTA: Driver runs red light, hits TRAX train, pedestrian, flees scene
A driver was hit by a United Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX train Friday while running a red light, causing the car to hit a pedestrian before the driver fled the scene.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Sanpete Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the Sanpete Valley.
