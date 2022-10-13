ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

CBS News

Hurricane Ian debris hauling deal raises questions

MIAMI - As the west coast of Florida begins the long task of rebuilding after Hurricane Ian, Lee County officials are poised to award a debris removal contract that will raise the rate for hauling debris to landfills to $40 a mile. The current rate: Five cents. That single change...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City workers fed up: what they came to find out after Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers city employees are furious after finding out they stopped getting disaster pay at the beginning of October. Emergency pay is typically given out after disasters because of strenuous work hours. However, a memo was sent out and said that pay ended on Oct. 3. Police officers are planning...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral businesses working to reopen their doors

Restaurants and businesses in Cape Coral are working on getting back up and running after Hurricane Ian. Downtown Cape Coral was hit hard, and now business owners are determined to be there for the community. Nakisha Camacho is doing her best to keep a smile on her face, but seeing...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane Ian impact on Edison and Ford Winter Estates

There’s so much history in the Southwest Florida community, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. WINK News checked the area to see how it handled Hurricane Ian. According to residents in the area, the most they lost were trees. Luckily enough, the historic landmark sits high enough that it wasn’t affected by the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state

At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder, what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket for $502M jackpot sold in Fort Myers

A lucky lottery player in Florida won a share of a huge $502 million jackpot that was up for grabs during the Friday night Mega Millions jackpot drawing, officials said. One ticket sold in the Sunshine State and California matched all the winning numbers of 9, 22, 26, 41, 44, along with having the Mega Ball number of 19, according to a written statement on the Mega Millions website.
FORT MYERS, FL

