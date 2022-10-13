Read full article on original website
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
WSET
Optima Health Offering New Medicare Benefits to Members
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Optima Health plans are getting new Medicare benefits this year. Emily spoke with the director of Medicare Operations at Optima Health to find out how you can plan ahead.
WSET
Over $129K in funds available for Danville businesses who complete Dream Launch Bootcamp
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Entrepreneurs and business owners can now get a head start with the River District Association's Dream Launch Bootcamp. The RDA announced Monday that registration has opened for the fifth cohort of the BootCamp. Since the start of the program in 2019, over 400 individuals have...
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department hoping to break records with annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is hoping to break some records when it comes to its "Fill the Boot" campaign, and you can help them do just that. Now through October 23, LFD will be raising funds for its annual campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
WSET
ECPI Offering "You Can Do Tech" Event to Learn What University Offers
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — ECPI University in Roanoke wants you to come study there! They are offering an event called "You Can Do Tech." Emily learned how you can further your education there.
WSET
Salem Fire & EMS Department Honors Roanoke Campus Safety Officer
SALEM (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department honored a Campus Safety Officer for his efforts on Monday. The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street early in the morning on September 25. According to the department, four people were inside...
WSET
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
WSET
Deputies presented valuable information to seniors at first annual 'Senior Social'
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the 1st annual "Senior Social" on Wednesday. This social was hosted by the Community Acess Network at Bedrock Community Church the department said. The department presented information on identity theft and scams for senior citizens. "There was good...
WSET
Water Resources works to protect and improve Lynchburg's sewage system with new project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources is working to rehabilitate and protect various sewage pipes and manholes across the City of Lynchburg. Starting Monday and continuing for approximately eight weeks, during weekdays and during daylight hours, LWR will work with Prism and Culy to rehabilitate approximately 9,600 linear feet of sanitary/storm sewer pipes and 23 manholes throughout the City via trenchless liner installation methods.
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. residents can voice opinions on proposed luxury RV park this November
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County residents will have to wait a little bit longer to voice their opinion on a proposed luxury RV park. The county announced Sunday that a public hearing on the proposed resort off of Vandola Church Road has been continued to the November Board of Supervisors Business Meeting.
WSET
Registering to vote ends for certain Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Monday was the last day for some residents in Danville to register to vote. The General Registrar for the City of Danville Peggy Petty said if those residents changed their address, or name or moved to the city from another state or locality, then they fell into that category.
WSET
Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
WSET
'The best thing you can do is shred:' Amherst Co. warns of new mail scam
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam going around through the mail. On Monday, the sheriff's office made an announcement that people are receiving letters and a check in the mail like these:. SEE ALSO: 12-year-old alerts family, everyone...
WSET
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
WSET
'Everything is up:' Local business owners react to sky-high inflation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Inflation continues to hammer the U.S. as it soars to its highest levels since the 1980s. The Consumer Price Index reports an inflation rate of 8.2% in the month of September, marking a 40-year high. Businesses in the Hill City are working to deal with...
WSET
33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
WSET
RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15
(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
WSET
The Radford City Police Department SWAT team participated in a 20th annual competition
RADFORD CITY, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department SWAT Team joined several Law Enforcement agencies in the 20th annual "Harrisonburg SWAT Competition". The competition consisted of the following, according to the department:. Shooting scenarios. Obstacle courses. Officer rescues. Other reality-based scenarios. " It was a great event...
WSET
3 people hospitalized after crash involving multiple trapped in Gretna: Authorities
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a serious accident involving a trailer in Gretna on Sunday. Gretna Fire and Rescue said at around 11:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 10500 block of E Gretna Road for a reported vehicle accident. When crews arrived on...
