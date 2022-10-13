ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSET

Salem Fire & EMS Department Honors Roanoke Campus Safety Officer

SALEM (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department honored a Campus Safety Officer for his efforts on Monday. The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street early in the morning on September 25. According to the department, four people were inside...
SALEM, VA
WSET

Water Resources works to protect and improve Lynchburg's sewage system with new project

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources is working to rehabilitate and protect various sewage pipes and manholes across the City of Lynchburg. Starting Monday and continuing for approximately eight weeks, during weekdays and during daylight hours, LWR will work with Prism and Culy to rehabilitate approximately 9,600 linear feet of sanitary/storm sewer pipes and 23 manholes throughout the City via trenchless liner installation methods.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Pittsylvania Co. residents can voice opinions on proposed luxury RV park this November

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County residents will have to wait a little bit longer to voice their opinion on a proposed luxury RV park. The county announced Sunday that a public hearing on the proposed resort off of Vandola Church Road has been continued to the November Board of Supervisors Business Meeting.
WSET

Registering to vote ends for certain Danville residents

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Monday was the last day for some residents in Danville to register to vote. The General Registrar for the City of Danville Peggy Petty said if those residents changed their address, or name or moved to the city from another state or locality, then they fell into that category.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

33-year-old dead in Salem crash: VSP

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — A fatal crash happened in Salem on Friday. The crash occurred at 10:46 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Roanoke County, police said. Police also said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north of Interstate 81 at the 134.5-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
SALEM, VA
WSET

RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15

(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

