WTOP
Commanders Corner: Windy City win proves costly for Washington
Let me lead off the discussion of the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 victory over Chicago by stating the obvious: “Thursday Night Football” in its current state sucks. On every level. As long as they have teams that play the previous Sunday square off on the following Thursday. From...
WTOP
Allen urging injury-riddled Saints to ‘keep grinding’
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen is seeing his team’s resolve tested early this season. Injuries have piled up at key spots and winnable games have slipped away. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston has a back injury that hampered him for two games before he gave...
WTOP
Falcons’ confidence grows, tied with Bucs atop NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
WTOP
Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
WTOP
GM Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the...
WTOP
Jets’ D-line soaring during team’s early season surge
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers’ face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too. The New York Jets’...
WTOP
Monday’s Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, Major League Baseball postponed the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between Cleveland and New York — and the Yankees announced Nestor Cortes will start on short rest Tuesday against the Guardians. Cleveland...
WTOP
Daboll has surprising Giants believing they can win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1, and that’s not the most promising thing about this club. While the record is unexpected after five straight losing seasons, what’s more important is the players are marching in step with new coach Brian Daboll.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, S Caden Sterns, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, ILB Josey Jewell, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Eyioma Uwazurike. L.A. Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, C Corey Linsley, QB Easton Stick, RB Isaiah Spiller, S J.T. Woods, DL Christian Covington, TE Richard Rogers.
WTOP
Colts receiving group takes major step in win over Jaguars
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard spent the spring and summer insisting the Colts receiving group would be strong, deep and productive. Yes, they expected it to take time for a young, mostly unproven group of receivers to grow into new roles and...
WTOP
Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return. A person...
WTOP
Titans, Nashville set final piece of deal for new stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Nashville have their eyes on hosting a Super Bowl, a Final Four, a College Football Playoff game and much more after lining up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium they hope opens for the start of the 2026 season.
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola. BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.
WTOP
Eagles take 3rd 6-0 start in franchise history into off week
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni threw his head back as he walked into Philadelphia’s locker room and bellowed, “ How ‘bout them Eagles! ” The Eagles coach took delight in echoing the old Dallas catchphrase. Sirianni had every reason to revel in the moment: The...
Miami Hurricanes CB Tyrique Stevenson blog: Frustrated to miss game; I'll be back this week and like what I'm seeing on both sides of ball
CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about missing the Virginia Tech game to injury and several other topics. FRUSTRATING I WASN’T HEALTHY ENOUGH TO PLAY, BUT I’LL BE BACK FOR DUKE. This week was definitely frustrating. I...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. New York City at Montreal, 1 p.m. Dallas at Austin, 8 p.m. Sunday,...
WTOP
Mystics coach-in-waiting Eric Thibault prepared for whatever opportunities lie ahead
Mystics coach-in-waiting is prepared for whatever opportunities lie ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As far back as Eric Thibault can remember, he was one to tag along with his dad at basketball practices. He thought having a year-long calendar centered around basketball was the coolest thing. From Mike Thibault coaching through the NBA, the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association and even into the WNBA during his summers off from college, Eric made a point to be there whenever he could.
Guardians, Yankees ALDS Game 5; A look at the implications of the postponement
NEW YORK — All the energy, excitement and anticipation, only for Mother Nature to delay it yet again. Once again, the Guardians were involved in a rain-induced postponement, as the decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series was moved to Tuesday afternoon at 4:07 p.m. ...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 18
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1. USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion. ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round – Qualifying. SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:45 a.m. FS2 —...
WTOP
Rays promote Jorge Moncada to major league bullpen coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach. The club announced the move Monday, replacing Stan Boroski, who retired after 13 seasons on the major league staff — the past 11 as bullpen coach.
