Mystics coach-in-waiting is prepared for whatever opportunities lie ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As far back as Eric Thibault can remember, he was one to tag along with his dad at basketball practices. He thought having a year-long calendar centered around basketball was the coolest thing. From Mike Thibault coaching through the NBA, the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association and even into the WNBA during his summers off from college, Eric made a point to be there whenever he could.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 HOURS AGO