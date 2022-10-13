Charles Barkley and TNT have agreed to a 10-year, nine-figure deal that will keep one of the biggest draws on television in place for as long as he has the desire to be there, reports Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Barkley currently has three years remaining on his contract, which expires when Turner's agreement with the NBA concludes after the 2024-25 season. It remains to be seen what the NBA media rights landscape will look like in a few years with both Amazon and Apple making bold charges with deep pockets, but Marchand adds that Barkley could potentially retain his rights to broadcast elsewhere should there be a major shakeup.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO