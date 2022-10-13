Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Local faith, political leaders meet to discuss opposition of possible diocesan merger
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Local leaders met Monday to discuss the potential merger of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville with the Columbus Diocese. The meeting took place in Steubenville and included a number of faith and political leaders. Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla said it was held in an effort...
WTOV 9
Annual Follansbee Truck or Treat changes locations, expands
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — The annual Follansbee Truck or Treat has not only changed locations, it has doubled in size. The event, originally run by Dave Lyle from Lyle’s Auto, has been taken over by the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce. “This is a positive, positive thing,” Chairperson Brandy Puskarich...
WTOV 9
Schumacher, Davis vie for Monroe County commissioner's seat
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The story for the Monroe County commissioner’s race is one of experience. On one side is Mick Schumacher, the Republican who has served the last four terms in the seat. The other side has Democrat Carl Davis, who previously served with the commission for...
WTOV 9
Domestic call takes scary twist for officers in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A New Cumberland man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow cops’ heads off’ after they were called for a domestic dispute along Shady Glen Road in New Cumberland was arrested Sunday. Officers found a male subject with lacerations on the side of his...
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Search called off, escapee from Northern Regional Jail remains at-large
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — EVENING UPDATE. The search for two people who escaped West Virginia State Police custody on the way to the Northern Regional Jail, late this afternoon has been called off for the evening. Officials said the prisoners were in a cruiser headed to the jail when...
WTOV 9
'Bark in the Park' hoping to help local animal shelters
Jefferson County, OH — The 1st Bark at the Park happened at Jim Woods Park to help local shelters get recognition for our furry friends. "We have a lot of animals up for adoption and fall is a really big time for shelters," Marketing Manager Brandi Denoon-Damewood said. "They start filling up very fast in the fall, so it's our way of trying to find homes for all of these animals and not just the ones in our shelter, but other shelters as well"
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
WTOV 9
People Pull for a Cure in Cadiz
HARRISON COUNTY, OH — Tractors upon tractors were at the Harrison County Fair Grounds for the pull for a cure to raise money for breast cancer. "Last year we did about $18,000 dollars," Pull for a Cure President Joe Myers said. "We gave out to different people of the tri-county area. And it doesn't matter, if they call us we give them a little bit of money. It helps out with their expenses and so forth. So, this is a very vital pull, it gives us the money to be able to pass along to those individuals suffering with this most deadly disease."
WTOV 9
Tucker Says Wheeling Tourism is Heating Up
Wheeling, WV — WHEELING, WV-- A major goal for Wheeling city council has been to bring in more bands and shows to the Friendly City. A new addition within the tourism industry is already making a difference. While outdoor festivals are slowing down, events inside are picking up. New...
WTOV 9
Economic outlook conference slated for Thursday morning in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — An economic outlook conference is back to expand the knowledge on what the economy will look like this year. It's put on by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, beginning at 7:15 a.m. with breakfast on Thursday. It will be a...
WTOV 9
High winds causes shed fire to spread
BROOKE COUNTY, WV — Crews were called to the scene of a shed on fire at around 4:30 on Monday afternoon Upon arrival, they say that due to high winds the fire quickly spread to the home right next to it. No one was injured in the fire at...
