Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say

Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
LOCKPORT, IL
cwbchicago.com

Police investigating after man is shot in River North

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while walking in River North on Sunday night. The 39-year-old was in the 400 block of West Ontario when someone fired shots toward him around 11:11 p.m., according to a CPD media statement. He arrived at Rush Hospital a short time later in a private car to seek treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say

LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say

CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

