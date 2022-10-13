Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Related
22-year-old accused of carjacking a pregnant woman at gunpoint gets 40-year sentence
The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced a 22-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for carjacking a pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint in Downers Grove. The incident happened in 2019.
cwbchicago.com
Woman accused of running over suburban cop is charged with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time
A suburban Chicago woman was charged this week with escaping electronic monitoring for the second time while she awaits trial on charges of attempted murder of a police officer. Megan Rozak, 28, is accused of running over a Lynwood cop who was ordering her out of a car during an...
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
nypressnews.com
Domestic battery charges dropped for Cook County judge after woman who accused him backs out
CHICAGO (CBS) — Domestic battery charges against a Cook County judge have been dropped after the woman who accused him decided she didn’t want to move forward with the case. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. He was arrested at...
cwbchicago.com
Police investigating after man is shot in River North
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while walking in River North on Sunday night. The 39-year-old was in the 400 block of West Ontario when someone fired shots toward him around 11:11 p.m., according to a CPD media statement. He arrived at Rush Hospital a short time later in a private car to seek treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.
Alderman Seeks Answers After Multiple Abductions, Robberies in Wrigleyville
Fresh off of a meeting with Chicago's 19th District Police Commander Monday, Alderman Tom Tunney contemplated the latest round of crime in his 44th Ward. ”I think it’s unusual," the alderman told NBC 5. A total of three robberies happened this past weekend in the city's Wrigleyville neighborhood within...
ABC7 Chicago
Prosecutors dismiss domestic violence case against Cook County judge arrested at Beverly home
CHICAGO -- Prosecutors have dismissed a domestic violence case against a Cook County judge after the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed with the charges, officials said Monday. Cook County Circuit Judge Carl Boyd - assigned to the 6th Municipal District in the Markham courthouse - was...
'It's scary': Woman, 87, found beaten to death in wheelchair at senior home complex, officials say
The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.
Woman, 87, Found Dead at Chicago Senior Apartments Died From Assault: Authorities
An 87-year-old woman found dead inside a Douglas senior apartment building died from injuries sustained in an assault, authorities revealed Sunday. Following an autopsy, the death of Mae Brown was ruled a homicide due to multiple assault injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday. Police were called on...
87-year-old woman found dead at senior living facility was beaten to death, autopsy finds
An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. An autopsy determined she was assaulted, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Medical examiner rules shooting death of Prospect Heights 14-year-old a homicide
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy a homicide Sunday. At the time of the incident, the Prospect Heights Police Department said they were questioning three juvenile witnesses and treating the incident as a death investigation — looking into whether the cause of death […]
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Police Officer Tied To Proud Boys Keeps Job But Suspended 4 Months After Lying To Investigators, Officials Say
LINCOLN SQUARE — A Chicago police officer was suspended for 120 days after he lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, city officials said. Robert Bakker was identified as a police officer who was active on a Proud Boys group chat on Telegram in a story published by Vice in May 2020. Bakker helped organize Proud Boys meetups in Lincoln Square and Andersonville and bragged about his access to “high police” in screen captures of the chats made public by Chicago Antifascist Action.
Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field
In both cases, police say, the victims were forced into a grey sedan, driven for a few blocks, robbed and then let go.
cwbchicago.com
Cops warn public after robbers abduct, mug 3 people in Wrigleyville: ‘These guys are professionals’
Chicago police now say an armed robbery crew abducted three people during separate incidents in Wrigleyville over the weekend. And, a woman contacted CWBChicago to say that she believes one of her relatives was similarly targeted in the neighborhood last weekend. “They need to be caught. These guys are professionals,”...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
Man Shot, Wounded While Walking in River North
A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 39, was walking about 11:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Ontario Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
nypressnews.com
Police seek suspects who robbed 2 people in separate incidents in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents in Lakeview about two armed robberies that happened early Sunday morning. The first robbery happened in the 3500 block of North Clark Street around 1:10 a.m. Police said a 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified men forced him...
cwbchicago.com
#46: Man beat choked girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat while on felony bail, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Chicago man with attempted murder for allegedly choking his girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat while he was on bail for a felony gun case. He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting—or attempting to kill or shoot—someone in Chicago while...
Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0