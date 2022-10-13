ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Goats return to Wyman Park slope for vegetation removal project

If you saw goats roaming at Wyman Park over the weekend, it wasn’t your imagination. The Friends of Wyman Park Dell, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization, brought goats back to help landscape the 16-acre park across from the Baltimore Museum of Art. The four-legged landscapers grazed the slopes during Goats...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Can Baltimore vacant properties provide housing for new immigrants?

Baltimore’s overall population has been declining for decades, but with its immigrant population on the rise, local agencies see the city’s abundance of dilapidated row homes as a potential solution to an immigrant housing shortage. According to the mayor’s office, the 2020 census indicated that between 2010 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Thousands ran, walked, hand-cranked and cheered at the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival

Over the weekend, Baltimore City shut down streets to host the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival. Each year, runners from all over the country gather to compete in their choice of a 5K, 10K, relay, half marathon, or full marathon, starting at the Inner Harbor and touring the many neighborhoods of Baltimore including Locust Point, Patterson Park, Lake Montebello and more.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Massive flood control project opens to help protect Historic Ellicott City

Howard County and state officials on Monday officially opened the largest stormwater retention project to date to protect Historic Ellicott City from devastating flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball led a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a project that is known as the H-7 Pond. The pond is essentially a dam built in a clover-leaf interchange where U.S. 29 intersects with Baltimore National Pike, near the top of the Tiber River watershed and upstream from the historic town, and can hold 4.2 million gallons of water during a heavy rain event.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Baltimore Running Festival

Cheers rang through Baltimore on Saturday as Baltimore Running Festival participants pounded the pavement in their pursuit of the finish line. Mount Airy resident Robert Creese, 29, won the marathon with a time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 45 seconds. Julia Roman-Duval, 40, of Columbia, topped the women’s category...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sublime Roland Park Renovation • Step Into an Enchanted Artistic Environment Where Beauty Permeates All That You See

Live authentically. Sublime Roland Park renovation. Step into an enchanted artistic environment where beauty permeates all that you see. Functional art. Truly a chef’s cooking space. A La Cornue range that will inspire you to reach new heights with regard to your edible creations. Incredible screened in porch that beckons you for fall alfresco dining and relaxing. First floor with the flow and aesthetic of an intimate boutique hotel. Stellar and sumptuous. Light abounds. Crisp, clean interiors. Profound attention to detail. Exquisite lighting. Detached garage, ample yard, edible herb garden. Feel as if you are a world away in this still and serene oasis just minutes away from every amenity you desire. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy