Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it. This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has. In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Race for Governor; SDSU Election Polling; South Dakota Tourism update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments in the South Dakota gubernatorial race with statehouse reporter Austin Goss. We also talk with SDSU associate professor of political science David Wiltse about SDSU polling on the race...
dakotanewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: A chilly and blustery Sunday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a one day break from the chilly temperatures on Saturday, colder and blustery conditions will return for our Sunday. We’ll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky today with highs in the 40s to low 50s and a blustery north-northwest wind at 10-25 mph.
dakotanewsnow.com
CDC recognizes South Dakota for efforts marketing infectious disease information
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota is being recognized for its work on a national infection control training program. The CDC has highlighted the state for its accomplishments with Project First Line. The program works to educate and train healthcare workers on infectious diseases and prevention. South Dakota was the only state to be recognized for its efforts in marketing and promotion.
dakotanewsnow.com
Forum helps undecided voter pick next governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charisse Oland of Sioux Falls is a registered independent who has lived off-and-on in Sioux Falls for over 20 years. She had not entirely made up her mind about who she’ll vote for governor before she walked into Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting to watch Democratic candidate Jamie Smith’s hour-long question-and-answer session.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: A mild Saturday turns into a cool, blustery Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We get a one day break from the chilly temperatures on our Saturday before the chilly temperatures return for a few days. We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky and we’ll be watching a dry cold front moving through. The cold front will increase and shift the winds back to the northwest, and present near critical fire weather conditions. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits Mission on “Road to Healing” Tour
MISSION, S.D. - Rosalie Quick Bear is one of dozens of Native Americans who showed up to share testimony about their time in Federal Indian boarding schools on Saturday. Quick Bear relayed a story of being locked in a basement with a classmate at St. Francis Indian Mission School in St. Francis, South Dakota for “several days,” because the staff at the boarding school she attended had forgotten about her.
dakotanewsnow.com
Smith weighs in on food sales tax cut, revenue from legal marijuana taxes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The November election is about three weeks away, and campaigns are hitting the home stretch. Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith was the guest at today’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting. All three candidates were invited -- but Smith was the only...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
Comments / 0