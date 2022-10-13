SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We get a one day break from the chilly temperatures on our Saturday before the chilly temperatures return for a few days. We’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky and we’ll be watching a dry cold front moving through. The cold front will increase and shift the winds back to the northwest, and present near critical fire weather conditions. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO