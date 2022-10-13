DC fans hopeful for Gotham Knights were outraged after it was leaked that the game will be locked at 30 frames-per-second on consoles without a performance mode option. Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 21 and as we draw closer to the action-games release, a steady trickle of information about the title has come to light. The WB Games Montreal developed game is set to be the studio’s first title since Batman Arkham Origins, which was released all the way back in 2013.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO