VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it
A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Gotham Knights fans are furious about 30 FPS performance leak
DC fans hopeful for Gotham Knights were outraged after it was leaked that the game will be locked at 30 frames-per-second on consoles without a performance mode option. Gotham Knights is slated to launch on October 21 and as we draw closer to the action-games release, a steady trickle of information about the title has come to light. The WB Games Montreal developed game is set to be the studio’s first title since Batman Arkham Origins, which was released all the way back in 2013.
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
Halo Infinite player recreates Kokiri Forest from Zelda in stunning Forge build
One Halo Infinite player has recreated Kokiri Forest from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in stunning detail using Forge build mode. While Halo Infinite has suffered numerous development setbacks following its launch in November 2021, fans have long been holding out hope for the game’s Forge mode.
Apex Legends streamer HisWattson pledges Twitch ad revenue to gamers in need
Popular Apex Legends Twitch streamer Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has pledged to give all of his advertising revenue from the site to gamers in need. Not every day on the internet can be a positive one. But it’s always great to see when some go the extra mile to do good in the world.
Shroud baffled by Overwatch 2 loss caused by clueless teammate
Twitch streamer and FPS legend Shroud was baffled when his Overwatch 2 teammate had no idea how to play the game, causing his team to lose the match. Although Shroud is one of the greatest FPS players of all time, even he cannot carry some of the clueless teammates that Overwatch 2 pairs him with during his ranked matches.
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”
TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?
When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
Overwatch 2 Halloween event 2022: Start date, skins, new PvE mode, Junkenstein’s Revenge
It wouldn’t be Overwatch without a Halloween special, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Overwatch 2 Halloween event, Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. Overwatch 2 went live at the beginning of October, and ultimately, the launch was riddled with issues ranging from long...
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day
Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How does Bellibolt’s new ability work?
Bellibolt has been revealed as part of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex, and it is available to get in the Paldea Region with a new ability called Electromorphosis. The Pokemon was first unveiled as Iono’s partner on October 14, meaning it will be part of the Supercharged Streamer’s main team as Gym Leader.
Activision reveal how many Modern Warfare 2 cheaters have already been banned
Call of Duty publishers Activision have revealed how many Modern Warfare 2 cheaters have already been banned, detailing the figures in a RICOCHET anti-cheat update. Cheating in Call of Duty has been a substantial topic ever since Warzone dropped back in March 2020. The battle royale has been a resounding...
League of Legends Season 12 ranked rewards revealed: How to get Victorious Sejuani
The League of Legends Season 12 ranked season is winding down, and Riot has now just revealed the rewards to players, including the Victorious Sejuani skin. If you want to get rewarded for your ranked efforts, here’s what you need to do. The Victorious skins are a tradition in...
Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play: expected release, ranks & more
Modern Warfare 2’s release is rapidly approaching and fans want to know about the CoD instalment’s Ranked mode. A lot remains unclear, but we’ve had some details regarding Ranks and a potential release date. Here’s everything we know. The release of any new Call of Duty...
New Apex Legends Season 15 teasers hint at upcoming map and Legend
Fresh Apex Legends Season 15 teasers continue to hint at the upcoming season’s map and Legend, as well as pointing to the involvement of the National Alliance of Boreas and referencing the butterfly effect. Apex Legends Season 15 is fast occupying the minds of Respawn’s BR player base, with...
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
League of Legends bug reportedly eliminated Top Esports from Worlds 2022
League of Legends’ very own bug hunter, Vandril, has been busy this year discovering bugs during competition at Worlds 2022. Now, he’s discovered that Top Esports likely lost against GAM due to a bug. Top Esports was a heavily favored going into their group. They took JDG to...
Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Go & is it any good?
Chandelure is a fiery and powerful creature in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset if you want to bring out its full potential. The chandelier-inspired Chandelure has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since it debuted in Black & White’s Unova region back in 2010, and it continues to be a popular creature to this day in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic for keeping Elite Raids “in-person” only
Pokemon Go players slam Niantic’s decision to limit the new Elite Raid battles to in-person only and fans are claiming it limits inclusivity. Pokemon Go recently announced the addition of Elite Raid battles, which serve as a more challenging raid mode. Unfortunately, the launch of Elite Raids did not...
