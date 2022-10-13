ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Three departments respond to Piqua fire

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

House fire reported in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire was reported on Sunday afternoon in Kettering. According to Kettering Dispatch, crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue in Kettering for a house fire. Our 2NEWS crews are headed to the scene. STAY WITH 2NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon […]
NEW LEBANON, OH
WDTN

1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
FRANKLIN, OH

