RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tracey Howard uses these words to describe the 15-year-old gunman who police say killed Howard’s wife. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting “Not a person. How could you do that to another person, how could one person do that to another person?” […]

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO