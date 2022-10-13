Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
Air Force Museum hosts new after-hours event
The adults-only (21+) event will be held on Nov. 5th at the museum from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
J.D. Vance made stop in Greenville Sunday
Several Republican candidates vying for local, statewide and national seats were in Greeneville at the Darke County Republican Party's annual hog roast.
House fire reported in Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire was reported on Sunday afternoon in Kettering. According to Kettering Dispatch, crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue in Kettering for a house fire. Our 2NEWS crews are headed to the scene. STAY WITH 2NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS
Pilot injured in West Alexandria plane crash
The pilot was seriously injured and brought to Miami Valley Hospital. They were the only person inside the plane at the time of the collision.
One in hospital, another arrested after Dayton shooting
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.
No injuries reported after Huber Heights house fire
The Huber Heights Fire Division reported that three people, two dogs and a cat made it out safely from the home.
1 dead, another injured in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man died on Sunday, October 16, after crashing into a car in Chester Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Devin Hones of Centerville was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala south on State Route 380 when he traveled left of center, colliding with a Jeep driven […]
Flyers ranked 24th in AP preseason poll
The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is ranked 24th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 that was announced today.
Plane crashes into cornfield near New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane crashed into a cornfield near New Lebanon on Sunday. A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Firestar II crashed into the field around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was the only person on board. Our 2 NEWS crews on scene said Perry Township Police, New Lebanon […]
1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Husband of Dayton native speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tracey Howard uses these words to describe the 15-year-old gunman who police say killed Howard’s wife. President Biden calls for passing of assault weapons ban after Raleigh mass shooting “Not a person. How could you do that to another person, how could one person do that to another person?” […]
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Double-fatal crash involving UTV under investigation in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a double fatal crash involving a UTV that happened Saturday morning. According to a release, the OSHP Dayton Post says they are investigating a single vehicle double fatal crash that happened near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township in Montgomery […]
Comments / 0