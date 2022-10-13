ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County reports progress with storm debris pickup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More storm debris has already been collected following Hurricane Ian than the total amount of debris collected after Hurricane Irma in 2017, county officials said Friday. Sarasota County Solid Waste contractors have collected 304,381 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris placed on rights-of-way in unincorporated areas...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents

An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
SARASOTA, FL
wnynewsnow.com

Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Florida residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. The storm left behind severe damage to the sunshine state. We spoke with a couple who said if they didn’t leave their home, the storm could’ve killed them. This is video taken from inside...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods

The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Courthouse News Service

How to survive a catastrophic hurricane in a Florida trailer park

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Robert Kanehl, 81 years old and weighing 127 pounds wet, ambles around his trailer lot, pointing to the aluminum siding from blown roofs strewn across the lawn, picking up the smaller pieces and leaning the debris against his home. Kanehl has lived in this single-wide mobile home for more than a decade, just a roof over his head, that now has no door, no windows, no running water and no electricity, which in the subtropic heat and humidity is turning his jeans black and his white undershirt gray.
FORT MYERS, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice Airport is continuing to clean up after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Municipal Airport is cleaning up and pilots assessing damage to aircraft following the strong winds of Hurricane Ian. Several hangers were ripped apart and one was pulled entirely out of the ground, according to Airport Manager Mark Cervasio. Cervasio said it was heartbreaking returning to the airport after the storm seeing twisted metal everywhere and several planes destroyed.
VENICE, FL

