wtoc.com
Early voting begins in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Chatham County voters are casting their ballot as early as possible. Early voting started today in Georgia and will go until November 4th. Officials say most people will choose to vote early and that is easy to believe after seeing today’s turnout. Some people...
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. elections officials expecting large turnout during early voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters are now casting their ballots across Georgia including in Bryan County. LL: Bryan County elections officials are anticipating a large turnout even during early voting. As closely watched races draw people to the polls. A steady flow of voters at this Richmond Hill polling place...
wtoc.com
Ga. early voting begins Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just a few weeks away and if you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and avoid long lines at the polls, you can vote early starting Monday in Georgia. People at the Board of Elections office say they expect most people...
wtoc.com
Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
WRDW-TV
Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
wtoc.com
Garden City extends industrial rezoning moratorium
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A six-month pause is turning into an eight-month moratorium on all industrial rezoning in Garden City. City council unanimously voted to extend it tonight. The city of Garden City has been in desperate need of more residential development for a long time. It’s the home...
wtoc.com
Tips for getting started in the canning process
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Afternoon Break team wanted to get lessons on canning at home. It got the help of UGA’s Cooperative Extension and found out it’s pretty easy as long as you know how to get started.
wtoc.com
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
wtoc.com
Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern student killed by airplane propeller in Bulloch Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old Georgia Southern student died after being hit by a airplane propeller Sunday. Officials say a single-engine Cessna 172 with four people on board landed without incident at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport around 10:35 p.m. After the plane taxied to the ramp area, the 21-year-old got...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
Fatal accident at Statesboro Airport Sunday night
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services to the Statesboro Airport at 10:44 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022 for an incident involving an airplane. Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found a male who had been struck by an airplane who was critically injured. Bulloch County EMS arrived moments after the deputies. They determined the the victim had sustained fatal injuries and requested Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch to the scene.
wtoc.com
Deer breaks into Hinesville’s Police chief office
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A deer broke into Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office Monday. Officials say the deer ran into the conference room where he was later put down. The dear had significant cuts from crashing through the window. “As long as I’ve been here, we’ve seen a...
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire Department responds to warehouse fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department put out a warehouse fire at Cornwall and Hastings Street Saturday. Officials say, they prevented flames from extending to other businesses. No injuries were reported. They’re also unaware of anyone being inside the building at the time of the fire. Stick...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Police Department searching for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a missing man. They say he left home without his cell phone and medication, and hasn’t been at his residence since early Saturday. Derek Ramone San Juan, 30, was last seen at his home. San Juan is...
wtoc.com
Tybee community celebrating the island’s 135th Birthday
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is a special day for Tybee as the community celebrates the island’s 135th birthday!. Everyone was invited out to Memorial Park to enjoy cupcakes and activities to celebrate the wonderful things that Tybee has accomplished in its 135 years. Tybee was incorporated on...
allongeorgia.com
Chick-fil-A Statesboro Begins New Delivery Service Oct 17, Hiring Drivers & Other Positions
Chick-fil-A in Statesboro will begin a new delivery service on Monday, October 17. The service is through the Chick-fil-A One App. Order on the app and have your favorites delivered right to your door. The company is currently hiring part-time and full-time drivers to join the delivery team, as well...
