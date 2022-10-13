ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilda
4d ago

dear God, that's terrible. #rip. on a different note, it seems that lately a lot of ppl are out in the streets with really dark clothes on, making it very difficult to see them - unless you're 7 to 10 feet away. not only do many of us have to be careful with drivers, but also pedestrians.

KRGV

Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission

Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
EDCOUCH, TX
kurv.com

2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Man Shot, Killed By Older Sister

An Edinburg woman will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the shooting death of her younger brother. Police were called late Saturday night to an apartment on the 1600 block of Tampa Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old woman was handling a handgun and accidentally shot and killed...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Woman Charged With Murder In Gunplay That Killed Her Brother

An Edinburg woman has been arraigned on a charge of murder in the shooting death of her younger brother. Authorities brought a murder charge against 21-year-old Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin after Edinburg police say she implicated herself in the death of her 18-year-old brother Andres. Police tell the McAllen Monitor...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found

UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX

