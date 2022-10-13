Read full article on original website
Hilda
4d ago
dear God, that's terrible. #rip. on a different note, it seems that lately a lot of ppl are out in the streets with really dark clothes on, making it very difficult to see them - unless you're 7 to 10 feet away. not only do many of us have to be careful with drivers, but also pedestrians.
KRGV
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
kurv.com
Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
kurv.com
2nd Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Human Smuggling Crash
A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a wreck in rural Hidalgo County that killed three undocumented immigrants. In a short Facebook post, La Joya police say they arrested 31-year-old Ivan Rios with the help of Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators. Rios has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of human smuggling resulting in death.
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
KRGV
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
kurv.com
Edinburg Man Shot, Killed By Older Sister
An Edinburg woman will be arraigned Monday on charges related to the shooting death of her younger brother. Police were called late Saturday night to an apartment on the 1600 block of Tampa Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the 21-year-old woman was handling a handgun and accidentally shot and killed...
KRGV
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department. Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according...
Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Woman Charged With Murder In Gunplay That Killed Her Brother
An Edinburg woman has been arraigned on a charge of murder in the shooting death of her younger brother. Authorities brought a murder charge against 21-year-old Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin after Edinburg police say she implicated herself in the death of her 18-year-old brother Andres. Police tell the McAllen Monitor...
Suspect drives by while police interview assault victim, resulting in chase, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man Oct. 13 on charges of assault family violence and more. Brownsville police officers responded to the 1100 block of Las Mananitas Drive after receiving a call reporting an assault. When officers made contact with the victim at the location, she told officers that a man identified […]
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
Second arrest made in connection to June fatal crash, La Joya PD says
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police Department has made a second arrest linked to a fatal rollover that occurred in June, police said. According to a Facebook post by La Joya PD, Ivan Rios was taken into custody Friday in connection to the fatal June 29 rollover that left three people dead. According […]
Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
KRGV
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
Two more arrested; Records provide new details in fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested another man and woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. This pushes the total number of arrests in connection to the case to 11. Also, as of Friday, authorities have upgraded charges against at least two other suspects arrested in connection to the case, records […]
Police: Man shot in leg in Brownsville
Police say a man in Brownsville was shot in the leg Friday morning.
