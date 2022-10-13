Read full article on original website
Eggman
4d ago
Get a list of names and neighborhoods and cops can stop policing them or receiving calls. That should help
Reply
6
2 Tall Jones
4d ago
Atlanta need the military to come and see if they can disarm these demonic thugs... although many lives will be lost, cause these demons got big guys and they ain't letting nobody take them....but the military will win, cause they are trained killers .who follow any order given by higher up...😈😈😈😈😈
Reply
3
Jody
4d ago
This is largely by out of state activists.. Atlantans want better trained police officers.
Reply(1)
6
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: MARTA on-demand shuttle buses on track to succeed
A test run of the MARTA Reach on-demand shuttle bus service found high satisfaction rates among riders who particularly liked the availability of connections to other forms of transit, a preliminary analysis found. According to Saporta Report,the pilot program ran from Mar. 1 until Aug. 31 and only ended due to a shortage of drivers.
fox5atlanta.com
Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points
ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
saportareport.com
Dirt pollution complaints at controversial Rivian site underline critics’ environmental concerns
The state is investigating reports of dirt blowing and flowing off the site of the Rivian electric vehicle plant in Morgan and Walton counties, a situation critics say confirms their fears about environmental issues associated with the controversial and troubled project. Before the complaints were filed in recent weeks, some...
Hundreds of guns collected at Atlanta police’s gun buyback event
ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced that hundreds of guns are off the streets after their buyback program over the weekend. Channel 2 Action News attended Saturday’s event, where cars lined up at the Atlanta Civic Center as officers collected them. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
cobbcountycourier.com
Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use
Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract
The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Exclusive: New attorney for Wayne Williams demands answers in Atlanta Child Murders
Attorney Janis Mann recently sat down with Williams in prison. She said they talked for three hours about his case. Here's what he said.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting in Cobb County, suspect detained
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta Police are investigating a scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville woman compete to in the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in Atlanta
Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
fox5atlanta.com
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers in heated debate
Congressional District 14 candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers had an — at times — heated debate Sunday. The debate featured the two candidates lobbing accusations at one another and talking over each other multiple times. For the most part, Greene stuck to national issues and conservative...
How to watch the debate between Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams Monday night
An already contentious race for the Georgia governor’s seat could heat up even more Monday night when Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams take the debate stage for the first time in this campaign. The debate begins at 7 p.m. Monday. If you are planning to watch the debate on...
Comments / 15