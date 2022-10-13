ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eggman
4d ago

Get a list of names and neighborhoods and cops can stop policing them or receiving calls. That should help

2 Tall Jones
4d ago

Atlanta need the military to come and see if they can disarm these demonic thugs... although many lives will be lost, cause these demons got big guys and they ain't letting nobody take them....but the military will win, cause they are trained killers .who follow any order given by higher up...😈😈😈😈😈

Jody
4d ago

This is largely by out of state activists.. Atlantans want better trained police officers.

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: MARTA on-demand shuttle buses on track to succeed

A test run of the MARTA Reach on-demand shuttle bus service found high satisfaction rates among riders who particularly liked the availability of connections to other forms of transit, a preliminary analysis found. According to Saporta Report,the pilot program ran from Mar. 1 until Aug. 31 and only ended due to a shortage of drivers.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cop City protest: Demonstrators hold rally in Little Five Points

ATLANTA - Roughly 100 'Cop City' protesters marched on Euclid Avenue in Little Five Points after a short rally Friday. Their message is they do not want an Atlanta Police Training facility built in DeKalb County. "We think the building of ‘Cop City' is something that doesn't need to happen,...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector is complete and ready for use

Cobb County announced that the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill Road Connector had its ribbon-cutting ceremony, and that it not only has something for drivers of motor vehicles hoping to bypass the snarls on Powers Ferry Road, but also has features for pedestrians and cyclists, with a multi-use trail that connects to the Bob Callan Trail that goes through the Cumberland area.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract

The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

