Atlanta, GA

creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: MARTA on-demand shuttle buses on track to succeed

A test run of the MARTA Reach on-demand shuttle bus service found high satisfaction rates among riders who particularly liked the availability of connections to other forms of transit, a preliminary analysis found. According to Saporta Report,the pilot program ran from Mar. 1 until Aug. 31 and only ended due to a shortage of drivers.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
11Alive

US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters

ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
fox5atlanta.com

Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta

In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
