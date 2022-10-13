Read full article on original website
Housing expert: Atlanta housing market now in recession
As higher mortgage rates bite harder, the number of metro Atlanta home sales in September fell hard and the selling pric...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: MARTA on-demand shuttle buses on track to succeed
A test run of the MARTA Reach on-demand shuttle bus service found high satisfaction rates among riders who particularly liked the availability of connections to other forms of transit, a preliminary analysis found. According to Saporta Report,the pilot program ran from Mar. 1 until Aug. 31 and only ended due to a shortage of drivers.
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta woman charged with defrauding millions in hurricane relief funds
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is facing dozens of charges of defrauding the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, out of more than millions in Hurricane Maria relief funds. Officials with the Department of Justice have charged 43-year-old Tiffany Brown with 11 counts of major disaster fraud, 14 counts of...
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
16 new Toys ‘R’ Us stores to open in Georgia. Here’s where they are
ATLANTA — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The toy store giant filed for...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
US Secret Service Atlanta hunting down COVID relief fraudsters
ATLANTA — When COVID-19 hit, jobs tanked, small businesses collapsed, families suffered, and millions of paychecks disappeared. As dollars started flowing out in COVID related Paycheck Protection loans (PPP), and unemployment benefits to rescue struggling businesses and help those who lost jobs, millions of dollars ended up the hands of fraudsters and scammers.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville woman compete to in the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in Atlanta
Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 17 - Oct. 23
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. The 80s are calling! Vecna is waiting for you and your family at a ‘strange’ new experience coming to town. Plus, one county plans to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world, all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb school-aged residents for the two weeks ending October 13
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s (GDPH) School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending Thursday, October 13, 2022. The GDPH issues this report every Friday at around 3 p.m. Cobb County. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case...
Exclusive: New attorney for Wayne Williams demands answers in Atlanta child murders
ATLANTA — Wayne Williams has a new attorney - and she's talking exclusively with 11Alive. Williams has spent the last 40 years in prison convicted of murdering two men, while being presumed guilty of murdering 22 children, also famously known as the Atlanta Child Murders, from 1979 to 1981.
A peek inside massive wholesale showroom opening in downtown Atlanta, its local economic impact
ATLANTA — For a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we looked inside downtown Atlanta’s Americasmart. It’s a massive wholesale showroom where store buyers and sellers show off their merchandise, but it also has a significant impact on our local economy. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston got a sneak...
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Powerball jackpot reaches nearly $500 million
ATLANTA — Monday night’s Powerball lottery drawing will be a big one. The jackpot is worth $480 million. The Powerball is drawn in Florida, but you can watch the LIVE drawing on Channel 2 Action News just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. The Powerball jackpot was last...
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Last day of warmth before coldest air of the season arrives
Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, Atlanta. Big changes are in the forecast this week that will bring in the coldest air so far this season.
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
