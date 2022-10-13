ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
houstonfoodfinder.com

Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations

Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants

As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Eater

11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day

Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
houstononthecheap.com

Houston ghost tours 2022 – Tour the best 10 haunted places near you in Galveston, Spring TX & more!

Are you a fan of the paranormal? Do you get excited at the prospect of exploring ghosts and haunted history? If you answered yes, then you will surely find this roundup of ghost tours in the Houston area very interesting. And if you have never been on a ghost tour before, you should definitely consider it. A ghost tour (apart from being thrilling) is also a great way to explore a local area in more detail and learn about the history in a very different and engaging way!
virtualbx.com

New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills

Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex

Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Humble, TX

The vibrant city of Humble is located at the north end of Harris County, right in southeast Texas. Humble is famous as an oil boomtown, thanks to its oilfields, that became Texas’ largest oil producer. As an economically prosperous city, Humble overflows with small businesses, restaurants, and shops. Humble...
