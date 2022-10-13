Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
WATCH: Kinzinger says Trump’s troop withdrawal order is ‘key evidence’ he knew he lost election
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of two Republican members on the Jan. 6 panel, said that interviews with former Trump administration officials showed that former President Donald Trump admitted privately that he knew he had lost. Kinzinger said that “key evidence” of this was Trump’s directive to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia before he left office in November.
WATCH: Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack in new Jan. 6 footage
Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
WATCH: Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 investigation is ‘not about politics,’ but about ‘facts’
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch the...
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump knew ‘his election fraud claims were false’
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gave opening remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. Cheney said that this hearing would focus on Trump’s “state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how...
Jan. 6 Committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Key takeaways from day 9 of the Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee took the extraordinary action of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump on Thursday as it issued a stark warning in its final public hearing before the midterm election: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake. The panel’s October hearing,...
Government says former Trump advisor Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months in prison and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should...
Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
House panel calls Donald Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee.
Justice Department seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation...
WATCH: Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp meet for debate as early voting begins in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued perhaps his clearest commitment yet that he won’t pursue any new restrictions on abortion or birth control, using a Monday evening debate against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to clarify his position on an issue he’s sometimes avoided as he seeks a second term.
WATCH: Emails suggest Secret Service knew of possible violence on Jan. 6
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., provided evidence that appears to show the U.S. Secret Service and other agencies had advance information that there could be violence on Jan. 6. Schiff shared information from Secret Service texts and emails on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.
Parkland parents respond to jury’s recommended sentence of life in prison for gunman
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
WATCH: 2022 Georgia Senate debate featuring Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock and Chase Oliver
ATLANTA — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses inflation for Americans at event in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Watch President Biden’s remarks...
Elon Musk asks Defense Department to fund Starlink satellite system in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who spoke on...
U.S. will take in some Venezuelan migrants, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
Florida Gov. DeSantis eases voting rules in counties devastated by Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order expanding voting access for the midterm elections in three counties where Hurricane Ian destroyed polling places and displaced thousands of people. The move, which followed requests from Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties and voting rights...
