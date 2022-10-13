ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Kinzinger says Trump’s troop withdrawal order is ‘key evidence’ he knew he lost election

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., one of two Republican members on the Jan. 6 panel, said that interviews with former Trump administration officials showed that former President Donald Trump admitted privately that he knew he had lost. Kinzinger said that “key evidence” of this was Trump’s directive to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Somalia before he left office in November.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack in new Jan. 6 footage

Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
PBS NewsHour

Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
PBS NewsHour

Key takeaways from day 9 of the Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee took the extraordinary action of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump on Thursday as it issued a stark warning in its final public hearing before the midterm election: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake. The panel’s October hearing,...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Emails suggest Secret Service knew of possible violence on Jan. 6

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., provided evidence that appears to show the U.S. Secret Service and other agencies had advance information that there could be violence on Jan. 6. Schiff shared information from Secret Service texts and emails on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: 2022 Georgia Senate debate featuring Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock and Chase Oliver

ATLANTA — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
PBS NewsHour

U.S. will take in some Venezuelan migrants, expel others to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

