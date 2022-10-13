Read full article on original website
Related
Android 13 could finally give us a feature first promised in Android 11
More than two years ago, Google announced that it would bring a new capability to Android. The then just released Android 11 introduced a revamped media player that sits in an extra area above your notifications. As part of this redesign, a quick output switcher was added to the top right corner of the player, and it was supposed to show you both Bluetooth and Cast devices for “seamless transfer.” However, the latter never appeared for anyone after Android 11 went stable. Two years and two Android versions later, evidence has surfaced showing that Cast devices might soon finally make it to the quick output switcher.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
The best Apple News alternatives on Android
When it comes to accessing news or any kind of information, all you really need is a reliable Android smartphone. But how do you access said information? Do you rely on a web browser to read the latest news? Many of them are not that well optimized for mobile. Alternatively,...
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get Security & Privacy panel with their first Feature Drop
During its big October launch event, Google gave us a glimpse at an upcoming settings pane that is supposed to come to the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This Security & Privacy section brings together all security and privacy settings you could need (as the name suggests), and it will give you proactive warnings and recommendations when your phone notices that something is potentially an issue. Google only said that it would roll out later, but in its newest blog post on security gives us a more specific answer: It will come along with the first Android 13 Feature Drop.
Google Pixel 7 Pro review: A showcase for Google
The Pixel 7 Pro has something to prove. When Google unveiled its first-gen Tensor-powered devices last year, many of us were caught up in just how affordable the Pixel 6 was. $600 for a flagship is still largely unheard of, and there’s no doubt that the Pixel 7 will grab just as much attention. With such a large price gap between the two phones, it seemed like the choice was obvious: most people should grab the cheaper model.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
New Pixel Ultra intelligence suggests rumored phone could live up to 'Ultra' name
There's been plenty of hay to go around when it comes to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but what we've mostly forgotten about in the lead-up to and since their announcement is that there was also a third device in the mix. No, we're not talking about the Pixel Fold, but a device based on a board which Google dubbed "Lynx." Today, we're learning more about what it actually holds.
Google Meet can now auto-frame you when you can't frame yourself
Google is committed to adding features to Meet as it slowly merges the platform with its one-on-one video calling app, Google Duo. After all, it's one of the most widely used videoconferencing apps out there both for work and school purposes. For one, Meet has given multiple co-hosts new features to make calls easier. Now, it wants to keep you center-stage at all times with a new auto-framing feature for calls in order to make you more visible to other attendants.
Google Pixel 7 review: The most refined Pixel yet
Last year’s Pixel 6 series was a full reboot of Google’s smartphone ambitions. The company introduced a brand new hardware design with the now-iconic visor camera bump, a revamped interface that changes colors based on your wallpaper, and a new Google Pixel 6 Pro model that looks and feels distinct from the regular version. With such a big shift behind us, it’s great to see that Google is sticking to its guns with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 is a continuation and refinement of the trend that the Pixel 6 first introduced, making it one of the best Android phones out there.
How to reset Adaptive Brightness settings on your Android phone
Adaptive brightness is a handy feature on both old and new Android devices that controls how dark or bright your screen gets based on the lighting. It uses the ambient light sensor combined with on-device machine learning to make these adjustments for you automatically. It also learns your habits when you tweak the brightness slider manually and integrates them into the auto settings. The idea of a feature that manages itself sounds like an excellent solution for many. However, adaptive brightness may not always work as intended for everyone.
The top 7 Google Pixel 7 tips and tricks to try today
The Google Pixel 7 series of phones has an updated Tensor chip and several other improvements, making the Pixel 7 series the best Pixel yet. It is easily one of the best Android phones. Pixel phones always have software features that improve the user experience. In celebration of the Pixel 7, here are seven tips and tricks to help you use your new phone to the fullest.
Netflix's ad-supported tier is here, and it's got some major restrictions
Keeping up with streaming services gets expensive, fast. Prices keep going up, and inevitably the one you're not subscribed to will be where the next hot show debuts. In an effort to remain attractive to viewers, a growing number of these services have been looking into ad-supported offerings, letting them lower their prices and, in turn, get more subscribers on board. It's a tactic that has been used by Hulu and HBO Max, and soon Disney+ will join their ranks, as well. Now Netflix is the latest service to confirm plans to bring ads to its platform — letting you save some cash, so long as you're comfortable with the trade-offs.
Google finishes rolling out all of its iPhone lock screen widgets
Whereas Google ditched lock screen widgets not too long after supporting them with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean way back in 2012, Apple has suddenly decided to start embracing them. And that, of course, meant that Google had to start caring about them again. With iOS 16's release, Google came out with its widget plans for apps including Drive, Gmail, Maps, Search, News, and Chrome. We're about a month into this brave new world and it seems that all of the widgets are finally finding their places on iPhones.
Google Pixel Watch review: Fashion over fitness
Wear OS has been around since 2014. In all that time, we’ve seen Android-powered wearables from Motorola, Fossil, Mobvoi, Samsung, and more — but until now, Google itself hasn’t built a single smartwatch. Now, we've been introduced to the very first Google Pixel Watch. Arriving alongside the...
YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment
Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Some Pixel 7 Pro users are reporting scrolling issues with their new phones
After half a year of teasers, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally official. While we gave these phones positive grades in our reviews, not everything seems to be in perfect order. For example, we’ve found that the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s display draws a lot more power than comparable phones at higher brightness levels. There seems to be another screen issue affecting some units. Reports suggest that touchscreen behavior, particularly scrolling, can be widely inconsistent on the Pro model.
What is Google Meet Companion mode and how does it work?
Virtual meetings are commonplace in both professional and personal life. There are a number of virtual meeting applications, but one of the most common is Google's Meet platform. Google Meet includes a useful feature that allows participants to use a second screen to participate in a meeting. This second screen can be anything from one of the best Android phones to one of the best Chromebooks. Companion mode has several features that make it a compelling and useful addition to the platform.
Check out the expanded At a Glance weather widget on Pixel 7 phones
How unfair does it feel when Google's hottest new features — stuff like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Photo Unblur — are only available for the very latest Pixel devices? We know, we know, there are plenty of good reasons, both technical and economical, for why things work this way; that doesn't mean we have to be happy about it. Right now all the new stuff debuting with the Pixel 7 series is capturing our attention. Let's take a quick look at one of our favorites, the expanded detail in At a Glance weather, available now on Pixel 7 phones.
How to create Instagram Stories like an influencer
Instagram Stories have come a long way. When Instagram first introduced the feature, many users wondered why it was needed, especially when the home feed pretty much served the same purpose. In a nutshell, Stories were added to Instagram so that you can quickly share special moments and events with your followers without worrying about overposting to your home feed.
Google’s 4K Chromecast gets its big Android TV 12 update
In September 2022, Google announced the $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD). The streaming stick packs inferior specs compared to its 4K sibling but runs on Android 12. With Google TV on top, the user experience on both Chromecasts is essentially the same, but the cheaper model provides a better user experience in some aspects. Despite multiple significant updates since its release, the 4K Chromecast has continued to run on Android TV 10. That's changing now, as Google has started rolling out its Android TV 12 update.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0