buildingindiana.com
Cityblock Health Creating 140 New Jobs
Cityblock Health, a value-based health care provider for Medicaid, dually eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, announced plans to locate operations in Indiana, creating up to 140 new high-wage jobs, including 100 during the first year alone, as part of a new partnership with MDwise. “A healthy Indiana depends first and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Citizens of southeast Fort Wayne concerned about approved recycling plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Monday evening, members of the Fort Wayne Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the primary development for a new recycling plant. The plant, proposed by the company Exurban, is expected to be built on the northeast corner of East Paulding and...
WOWO News
Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington University launches external review following federal civil lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Huntington University is responding to a federal civil lawsuit alleging abuse from former cross county coach Nicholas Johnson. The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleges criminal battery by coach Johnson. The report says the allegations also include emotional and physical abuse, sex between Johnson and two of his student-athletes, and “pressure to take pills and injections—sometimes forcibly—containing unidentified substances.”
rejournals.com
Fort Wayne’s The Zacher Company adds broker associate
Dan Gabbard has returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana-based The Zacher Company as a broker associate. Gabbard will handle the sales and leasing of retail, office and industrial properties and commercial land sales. He will act as a seller/landlord representative and a buyer/tenant representative. Gabbard returns to Zacher with experience in...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement late this afternoon that says in part, no taxpayer money will be used for repairs to the city vehicle Mayor Henry was driving in an October 8th crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mayor...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, dies at 87
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The founder of George’s International Market, George Rongos, passed away Sunday, October 16. George’s International Market announced his death in a Facebook post Monday. George was 87 years old. George's International Market, Facebook post.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Some snow this evening!
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported three deaths and 203 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 117,595 cases and 1,197 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne leaf collection starts Oct. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department is set to begin leaf collection in the City’s 400 neighborhoods in just two weeks. Starting Monday, Oct. 31, leaves will be collected by the department through Dec. 16, but officials say weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may schedule changes. You can view a collection map and collection guidelines here.
WANE-TV
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cool, but not for long
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cool flow of air will continue in our area through the middle of the week. Cold rain showers are possible and there might be a wet snowflake or two from time to time. The middle of October is generally too early to get cool and stay cool. That won’t be happening this year either, as a pretty significant warm-up will begin toward the end of the week. High temperatures will push from the 40s to the 70s by the weekend.
WANE-TV
Huntington University makes statement on lawsuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – All three former coaches accused of sexual assault and doping are no longer affiliated with Huntington University’s running program, school officials said in a statement Sunday. In a lawsuit filed Sept. 30 in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana, two former runners in...
WANE-TV
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
WOWO News
Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
WANE-TV
Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
buildingindiana.com
GM Plans $491M Investment
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
