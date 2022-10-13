FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cool flow of air will continue in our area through the middle of the week. Cold rain showers are possible and there might be a wet snowflake or two from time to time. The middle of October is generally too early to get cool and stay cool. That won’t be happening this year either, as a pretty significant warm-up will begin toward the end of the week. High temperatures will push from the 40s to the 70s by the weekend.

