Fort Wayne, IN

buildingindiana.com

Cityblock Health Creating 140 New Jobs

Cityblock Health, a value-based health care provider for Medicaid, dually eligible and lower-income Medicare beneficiaries, announced plans to locate operations in Indiana, creating up to 140 new high-wage jobs, including 100 during the first year alone, as part of a new partnership with MDwise. “A healthy Indiana depends first and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

Wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Diagnosed With Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The wife of Fort Wayne Mayor, Tom Henry has announced she is battling pancreatic cancer. Cindy Henry made the announcement via a letter in The Journal Gazette Saturday. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Country Heritage Winery to add location in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A winery popular with residents of northeast Indiana announced it’s adding a new location in downtown Fort Wayne this year. Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard, a staple of DeKalb County, announced Monday on Facebook a Fort Wayne location is set to open before Thanksgiving.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Huntington University launches external review following federal civil lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Huntington University is responding to a federal civil lawsuit alleging abuse from former cross county coach Nicholas Johnson. The federal lawsuit, filed on behalf of runners Hannah Stoffel and Emma Wilson, alleges criminal battery by coach Johnson. The report says the allegations also include emotional and physical abuse, sex between Johnson and two of his student-athletes, and “pressure to take pills and injections—sometimes forcibly—containing unidentified substances.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
rejournals.com

Fort Wayne’s The Zacher Company adds broker associate

Dan Gabbard has returned to Fort Wayne, Indiana-based The Zacher Company as a broker associate. Gabbard will handle the sales and leasing of retail, office and industrial properties and commercial land sales. He will act as a seller/landlord representative and a buyer/tenant representative. Gabbard returns to Zacher with experience in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mayor Henry: No taxpayer money will be spent on repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry released a statement late this afternoon that says in part, no taxpayer money will be used for repairs to the city vehicle Mayor Henry was driving in an October 8th crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, Mayor...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Some snow this evening!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heavy wet snow is falling in parts of our area. A FIRST ALERT DAY declared. The south and west part of Allen County as well as parts of Whitley and Huntington counties. Most accumulation is on grassy areas, but limited snow accumulation on some roads making for slick travel. Later this evening the snow may change back to a rain and snow mix. If you are traveling in any of these areas, watch out for slick spots! More tonight at 11 on Fort Wayne’s NBC.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne leaf collection starts Oct. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Street Department is set to begin leaf collection in the City’s 400 neighborhoods in just two weeks. Starting Monday, Oct. 31, leaves will be collected by the department through Dec. 16, but officials say weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may schedule changes. You can view a collection map and collection guidelines here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cool, but not for long

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cool flow of air will continue in our area through the middle of the week. Cold rain showers are possible and there might be a wet snowflake or two from time to time. The middle of October is generally too early to get cool and stay cool. That won’t be happening this year either, as a pretty significant warm-up will begin toward the end of the week. High temperatures will push from the 40s to the 70s by the weekend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington University makes statement on lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – All three former coaches accused of sexual assault and doping are no longer affiliated with Huntington University’s running program, school officials said in a statement Sunday. In a lawsuit filed Sept. 30 in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana, two former runners in...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Four crash victims ID’d by Allen County Coroner’s Office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified four people who have died as the result of separate crashes in Allen County. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on October 14, Fort Wayne police were notified of a crash in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road. A rear seat passenger was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Passenger in crash on Hessen Cassel dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the 5 people hurt in a crash in southeast Fort Wayne Friday evening has died. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, just south of East Paulding Road. Police said a vehicle crossed the center...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership

It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

GM Plans $491M Investment

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting electric vehicle (EV) production at GM. “Indiana is the number one ranked manufacturing production...
GRANT COUNTY, IN

