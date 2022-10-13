Read full article on original website
Related
sonomasun.com
Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more
The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
KGO
Sheriff deputies shoot armed North Bay man near Sonoma Plaza Saturday, authorities say
SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay man is in critical but stable condition in a Sacramento hospital after being shot multiple times by deputies in the City of Sonoma on Saturday night. Police say the armed suspect brandished his weapon in the middle of Sonoma's bustling tourist district. "As...
richmondconfidential.org
Bay fishers still reeling from summer’s red tide, which could make a fall return
As dozens of dead fish pile along the shoreline, rotting under the baking sun, the stench is a minor inconvenience to the local anglers who are struggling with the financial burdens brought on by the recent algae bloom. In late July, the San Francisco Bay Area witnessed the largest Heterosigma...
'She's extremely lucky': Woman survives 150-foot fall from cliff near Golden Gate Bridge
She fell approximately half the length of a football field.
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
KTVU FOX 2
Deputies wound alleged shooter in Sonoma County
Two Sonoma County deputies shot a man who had fired upon them as they investigated complaints that someone was smashing car windows. The armed suspect, in his 40s, is in critical conditions, according to officials.
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
The Daily 10-17-22 Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Brendan Fraser was in attendance at last night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile before the film, Fraser recounted an incident during the filming of the 1997 comedy “George of the Jungle” that "brought traffic to a standstill on either side" of the Bay Bridge. "I had the TV on, and 'Oprah' got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters," Fraser recalled. Fraser re-told the story to the audience during the Q&A after the movie, adding: "My bad, it won't happen again."
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Teen Arrested for 4th Time on Firearm Charges
Cops take an illegal firearm from a teen in Santa Rosa who had been arrested three previous times on gun charges. Early Saturday morning, officers stopped a vehicle for tinted windows on Dutton Avenue near Highway 12. They contacted the 17-year-old driver, who lied about his name and age, and smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search turned up one pound of packaged marijuana and over $1000 on the driver. Officers also found a loaded Glock 19x with a Glock Switch, enabling fully automatic fire, as well as a 50-round 9mm Glock magazine. This was the juvenile driver’s fourth firearm related arrest.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Looking for Teen Who Went Missing Last Week
Have you seen this missing teenage boy? 14-year-old Juan “Jonny” Urena-Herrera was last seen Thursday afternoon leaving his Santa Rosa home. Jonny is about 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black bandana. Jonny may also have a black backpack. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire
SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Petaluma home
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver crashed into a home Saturday morning, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 9:05 a.m. on the 1000 block of Schuman Lane. A blue Honda Civic crashed and caused “significant damage” to the home, the alert said. Police did not report […]
ksro.com
One Hurt, One Arrested in Rohnert Park Rollover Crash
A Healdsburg man is under arrest for DUI charges after a rollover crash in Rohnert Park. On Tuesday night, investigators say a white Subaru sedan parked at the west curb of State Farm Drive drove into the southbound lane directly into the path of a gray Subaru sedan. The two cars crashed into each other with enough force that the gray Subaru rolled over on its side trapping its 57-year-old female driver. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene and managed to free the driver and transport her to a local hospital with moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the white Subaru, 31-year-old Matthew Lyons from Healdsburg, was arrested on two DUI related charges. He was uninjured but taken to local hospital first as a precaution.
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Many new puppies
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many more new puppies and dogs it’s working to find homes for this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, border Chihuahua, collie, dachshund, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull and Rottweiler.
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs Out of Motorhome in Front of Public Park
Above: The motorhome the suspect was reportedly living in | Photos courtesy of Santa Rosa PD. Santa Rosa police have arrested a woman whom they allege had been selling fentanyl out of her motorhome in front of a public park. Police began investigating after receiving numerous tips over the course...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
Comments / 1