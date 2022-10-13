Brendan Fraser was in attendance at last night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile before the film, Fraser recounted an incident during the filming of the 1997 comedy “George of the Jungle” that "brought traffic to a standstill on either side" of the Bay Bridge. "I had the TV on, and 'Oprah' got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters," Fraser recalled. Fraser re-told the story to the audience during the Q&A after the movie, adding: "My bad, it won't happen again."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO