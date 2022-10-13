ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

HCA’s Carlos Robles Named KCAA Mr. Soccer

For the second consecutive year, a Heritage Christian Academy player has been named Mr. Soccer by the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association. HCA senior Carlos Robles received the award Saturday at the conclusion of the KCAA State Tournament in Elizabethtown. The award combines excellence in academics and athletics plus work in...
