Want to be an election observer in California? Here’s how.

Californians eager to watch how an election works don’t have to wait until Nov. 8. Election offices in the state have already started to accept vote-by-mail ballots and can begin counting them this month.

On Election Day, people can go to a polling place or any county’s main ballot counting site to watch. Observers don’t have be a registered voter or even be old enough to vote. They don’t need to be affiliated with a particular group or political party.

“Observation is a long-held tradition,” said Ryan Ronco, the top election official in Placer County and president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials.

At the same time, deep skepticism by some voters about the results of the 2020 election, and other races, has state election officials concerned about how some observers will behave.

The California Secretary of State outlines certain rights and responsibilities for observers and election officials, which counties can also add to.

What are the rules for observers?





Election observers are supposed to check in and wear an identification badge.

They can ask poll workers and supervisors questions about what they are seeing. That’s as long as the they aren’t interfering with the voting process.

Election watchers aren’t supposed to touch voting equipment or material without permission or try to stop poll workers from handling ballots. They cannot directly challenge a voter or encourage one to vote for or against a person while in a polling place. They can’t use their cell phones inside a polling location.

What about election officials?

Election officials are allowed to determine how close observers can get while workers handle and count ballots. But they can’t interrupt or delay scheduled activities just because an observer is watching.

Officials can also choose who will respond to questions and challenges. Observers who don’t follow rules can be asked to leave a polling place or ballot counting site. Officials can also restrict the number of observers allowed in a room, polling place or ballot counting site.

Are election officials concerned?

Ronco, the Placer elections official, believes strongly in the responsibility he and his peers have to address concerns from observers. He wants election watchers to come in and ask questions.

But he also knows a lot of people are angry and he doesn’t want that to affect how elections are run.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is continuing to monitor and investigate threats against election workers across the country ahead of the November election.

“If there are people who are coming to not necessarily observe, but to make a statement or to disrupt the process, then that’s a problem,” Ronco said.