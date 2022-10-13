ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers' loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Robbie Anderson walked out of the locker room wearing a jacket that said “Lover Boy” on the back. When it comes to matters between the Carolina Panthers wide receiver and his coaches, things appear to be far from hunky dory. Anderson was sent off the field and into the locker room by coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilks, named the team’s interim coach after Matt Rhule was fired last Monday, did not elaborate on why he made the decision to end Anderson’s day early. “It was a sideline-type situation and that’s something we will discuss as we further get into the week,” Wilks said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Clayton News Daily

Pass-happy Colts exact revenge on Jaguars

Matt Ryan set a franchise record for completions with 42, including a game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left Sunday as the host Indianapolis Colts rallied for a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ryan, who attempted 58 passes and threw for 389 yards with...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game. Clarke is the Grizzlies’ career leader in field goal percentage at 61.3% and helped them win 56 games and their first division title last season by sparking a bench unit that led the NBA in rebounds and blocks. The 6-foot-7 Clarke played at Gonzaga before being drafted 21st overall in 2019 by Oklahoma City, which dealt his rights to the Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN

