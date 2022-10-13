Benefits of bariatric surgery reach beyond weight loss

Obesity is one of the most common diseases in the U.S., affecting more than one-third of adults and causing 300,000 deaths annually. Obesity increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, sleep apnea and some cancers.

For chronic obesity, bariatric surgery provides long-term weight loss while reducing the risk of weight-related conditions and in some cases can eliminate them completely.

Each year, more than 250,000 Americans undergo bariatric surgeries such as gastric bypass and vertical sleeve gastrectomy to treat obesity and improve their quality of life. These surgeries can offer lifesaving benefits and reduce the risk of death from any cause by 40%. Additionally, bariatric surgery is associated with a 60% reduction in blood pressure and a 70% reduction in developing cardiovascular diseases like heart attack and stroke. Some patients also have eliminated sleep apnea and experienced long-term remission of type 2 diabetes. The surgery is also associated with an 88% lower risk of fatty liver progressing to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver-related death according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“The majority of patients who have bariatric surgery permanently lose more than half of their excess weight while also eliminating or reducing the risk of other chronic conditions,” Jessica Mormando DO, Tennova Medical Group - Surgery said. “This is not a shortcut to weight loss, it’s a lifesaving surgery that improves a patient's quality of life.”

Bariatric surgery can help improve almost every area of a patient's life. The surgery is linked to higher self-esteem and lower levels of depression and anxiety. Without excess weight, patients reduce or eliminate the need for medication to treat obesity-related conditions and report feeling more confident, energetic and healthy. Many patients also report relief from back and joint-related pain as they lose weight.

Patients eligible for bariatric surgery are typically more than 100 pounds overweight or have a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35 and one or more severe obesity-related health conditions.

To find out if you’re a candidate for bariatric weight loss surgery, take the assessment from Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville by visiting www.findahealthyweight.com/tennova-clarksville

