Lady Blazers Seeking 5th Straight District Title
The volleyball postseason gets underway Tuesday night for the teams in the 8th District. The question going into the tournament appears to be whether or not Christian County, Hopkinsville, or Fort Campbell, can find a way to keep the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers from winning a fifth consecutive 8th District championship.
Caldwell’s Girls Sweep Past Hopkins Central in 7th District Semifinal
Caldwell County shook off some late-season struggles to sweep past Hopkins County Central in the 7th District volleyball tournament on Monday. The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Storm for the 22nd straight time, picking up a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 triumph. Caldwell is now 46-1 all-time against Hopkins Central. The Lady...
VIDEO – T.J. Goodwin Picking Up Her Teammates
Caldwell County junior T.J. Goodwin has seen her playing time pick up as the volleyball season has gone along. But Goodwin says one of her roles on the team is picking up her teammates. Goodwin and the Lady Tigers defeated Hopkins County Central Monday night in the 7th District tournament...
Lady Rebels Cruise Into 13th-District Volleyball Final (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central volleyball team reached the 4th-Region tournament for the fourth straight season and will play Logan County in the 13th-District title match after easing past Franklin-Simpson 3-0 on Monday at Russellville High School. The Lady Rebels beat Franklin-Simpson for the third time this season without dropping a...
PHOTOS – 13th District All-District Volleyball Team
Three Todd County Central Lady Rebels were among the players recognized as All-District following the 13th District volleyball championship match Tuesday night in Russellville. The All-District honors were based on regular season play. The Lady Rebels named to the All-District team were Lucy Chester, Lanie Bivins, and Addileigh Wofford. The...
Trigg’s Austin Cavanaugh Wins Eagle Classic
For Austin Cavanaugh, it was a pretty good tuneup for the regional cross-country meet, which is now less than a week away. Cavanaugh won the Eagle Classic Saturday at Graves County. Cavanaugh finished with a time of 16:10.45. Guervenson Binfield-Smith, of Murray, was in second place, more than 45 seconds...
Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Finish 1st at King & Queen of the West
Led by three Top 10 finishes, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took the team win Saturday at the King & Queen of the West girls’ race at Christian County High School. The Lady Tigers finished with 29 points for the day. That was four points better than second place Stewart County High School. Clarksville Northwest took third place in the event.
Trigg County Athletic Hall of Fame – Blaine Alexander
Blaine Alexander played soccer at Trigg County High School from 2009-12, leading the program to three 5th-District titles, two undefeated regular seasons, and two 2nd Region runner-up finishes. On Saturday, he joined John Ladd, Jimmy Mathis, Margaret Hendrix, and the 1986 boys’ state champion cross country team in the 11th...
Cole Glover’s 5th Place Finish Leads UHA at King & Queen of the West
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover picked up another Top 5 finish in leading the Blazers Saturday at the King & Queen of the West Cross Country meet at Christian County High School. UHA finished fifth in the boys’ team competition at the event. The Blazers totaled 96 points...
Crain’s Top 10 Finish Leads Trigg Runners at Graves County
A top-ten finish led the way for a trio of Trigg County runners over the weekend at the Eagle Classic at Graves County. Fatu Crain, who has seen a solid fall season, finished 7th in the girls’ race at the event. Crain finished her run with a time of...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Sarah Sink
Sarah Sink excels at competition in both athletics and academics as she makes a run through her senior year at Trigg County High School. Sarah just concluded a season in soccer that saw her named to the all-district team and was part of Trigg’s 16-win season that saw them advance to the region championship game for the first time in school history.
