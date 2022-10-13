Read full article on original website
EURONAVAL 2022: European shipyards sign MMPC preliminary consortium agreement
The clear objective of the consortium’s proposal is to maximize synergies and collaboration among European shipbuilding industrials. By developing together a new ship, the EPC, they aim to ensure European sovereignty in the second-rank warship. The EPC will be a smart, innovative, affordable, sustainable, interoperable, and flexible vessel designed...
Rafael to participate in Euronaval 2022
This will be the first time RAFAEL’s C-DOME naval air defense system and C-GEM active decoy will be showcased after having become operational following their integration on the Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6 Corvette earlier this year. These systems represent the pinnacle of modern-day naval defense with unmatched levels of combat-proven success and exposure.
SEABER unveils the first recoverable MICRO-AUV “RECALL” for ASW trainings
At the heart of naval warfare, anti-submarine warfare requires constantly trained and well-coordinated personnelwithin navies. To enable them to focus on their mission, facilitate logistics and reduce costs, while respecting wellestablished military training and operations doctrine, SEABER is innovating alongside operational and ASW experts by developing RECALL®. RECALL® is...
EXAVISION unveils SEAMOS-MR-5K for naval applications at EURONAVAL 2022
EURONAVAL, the leading event in naval defence and maritime safety and security is being be held in Paris Le Bourget from 18 to 21 October 2022. This major event has been chosen by EXAVISION to introduce SEAMOS-MR-5K, a new multi-sensor optronic solution for medium-range observation and surveillance on maritime vehicles.
Saab Starts Deliveries of New Lightweight Torpedo to Sweden
Saab Lightweight Torpedo, named Torped 47 by the Swedish Armed Forces, is Sweden’s new lightweight torpedo system for defence against foreign submarines. The torpedo is intended primarily for Swedish submarines and Visby corvettes, but it is also prepared for integration on helicopters. FMV is now undertaking final verification of the torpedo system to ensure it meets their requirements, before commissioning with the Royal Swedish Navy.
BAE Systems progresses Type 26 frigate programme
The future HMS Glasgow is currently fitting out on a hardstanding at the company’s Govan shipyard in the west end of Glasgow. The semi-submersible barge that will be used to carry the ship down the River Clyde arrived at the yard last month. Naval News understand that the float...
Here is Naval Group’s New Torpedo Decoy Launcher
The new CMLS decoy launcher was developed over a period of approximately two years at the Naval Group Ruelle site in Southwestern France. This facility specializes in the design and production of military vessels equipment such as vertical launch systems (VLS), helicopter landing grids, shaft lines or even torpedo handling systems for submarines.
