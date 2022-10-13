ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine communities expanding broadband internet access

BATH, Maine (CBS13) — Dozens of communities in Maine are expanding broadband internet access, including new fiber optic lines. Some of that expansion is in populated areas that already have high-speed internet service, leaving many rural homeowners, like Marcy Leger, left out. She lives on the outskirts of Bath and told us "Pretty much all of rural North Bath is under served."
Bike ride raises thousands for Autism Society of Maine

KENNEBUNK (WGME) - About 100 cyclists met in Kennebunk Saturday for the 16th Annual Ride for Autism. Riders could take three different routes that put them on a 50, 25, or 10 mile ride. The ride has bonded cyclists in southern Maine over the years, helping raise thousands for the...
Maine storm damage

PORTLAND -- The storm in Maine yesterday brought down trees, caused road washouts, damage to buildings, and minor flooding. Here are some images of the day, taken by our dedicated team of viewers and photographers.
DeSantis requests fishery disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is requesting that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster following Hurricane Ian. “The fishing community stepped up to help their neighbors when Hurricane Ian hit, and now they need our help...
Cool, wet start to work week in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- It will be a cool and wet start to the work week for most Mainers, with sunshine returning by mid-week and sticking around for the end of it. There is some very dense fog out Monday morning. The fog will begin to lift for most after sunrise, but it will likely linger in coastal areas until lunchtime, if not persisting through the afternoon. It will be a cloudy day, with rain showers developing by Monday evening.
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
