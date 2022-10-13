ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mixtecos in California call Los Angeles council members’ comments disappointing, unsurprising

By María G. Ortiz-Briones
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The racist comments made by three Latinos on the Los Angeles City Council regarding the Oaxacan Indigenous community are nothing new, Central Valley leaders of Mixteco origin said.

“This is not new,” Oralia Maceda, program director of El Centro Binacional para el Desarrollo Indígena Oaxaqueño, who is of Mixteco origin, said in Spanish. “We have always experienced discrimination and oppression from Latinos themselves.”

The comments — made public through a leaked audio recording — were part of a conversation between f ormer Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martínez, along with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Martinez resigned from her city council position Tuesday.

In the recording, council members refer disparagingly to the appearance of immigrants from the state of Oaxaca, calling them ugly, short and dark-skinned.

California is home to some 350,000 Indigenous Oaxacans, who are mainly concentrated in the Central Valley, the southern part of the state and the Monterey area, according to a 2016 study by the University of Southern California and the Mexican research institute El Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

Now former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez (center) in Sacramento on March 10, 2008, in this file photo. Vida Staff Photo

“We are in the commemoration of 530 years of resistance of our Indigenous communities and we are still experiencing those bad experiences that we have as (Indigenous) communities,” said Maceda, whose organization was created in 1993 by the Frente Indígena de Organizaciones Binacionales (FIOB) to serve Indigenous migrant communities in California from the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the October 2021 conversation took place during a private meeting. The group was discussing a dispute between council members Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who were at odds over which district would represent USC and Exposition Park once the new maps proposed by the city’s 21-member redistricting commission were finalized.

The council members in the recording sought to preserve Latino political power in the city’s once-a-decade redistricting while diluting Black votes. The most sensational comments came from Martinez, who referred to a white councilman’s Black as son as a “little monkey.”

She also referred to Oaxacan immigrants in the Koreatown neighborhood as “tan feos” — “so ugly.”

The audio of the approximately hour-long conversation was posted on Reddit by a now-suspended user and it is not known who recorded the audio or who uploaded it to the social network, or if anyone else was present.

“As an Indigenous Mixteco immigrant, to learn of a racist anti-Indigenous, anti-Black and homophobic conversation among prominent Mexican-American “social justice champions” — on the anniversary of (Christopher) Columbus’ march of colonization and genocide — is deeply disappointing, but I am not surprised,” said Hugo Morales, co-founder of Radio Bilingüe, who is of Mixteco descent.

“We Indigenous Mixtecos from Oaxaca, Mexico, experience racism in México and the United States,” Morales continued. “The remarks made about my Indigenous community confirm that the racism against Indigenous people remains deep within the Mexican-American community. This should be part of the past. Let’s elect leaders who genuinely stand for social justice and respect all communities, including the Black community and the LGBT community and the Indigenous community.”

Councilman Kevin de Leon in Fresno in 2018, in this file photo. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA/Vida en el Valle

Los Angeles Councilmember Gil Cedillo in Sacramento on Oct. 2, 2014, in this file photo. Hector Navejas/Vida Staff Photo

Maceda called on the leaders to reflect on their actions.

“This is a public example that is made, but many of us have suffered that and for different reasons, because of language, our culture, and our dress,” she said. “Like things for which we are seen differently, our stature, and the Indigenous features that we have.”

“Those are the reasons why we have experienced this, but also at the same time, as a community, it gives us a lot of courage and strength to continue to do what we do,” she added. “And the only thing we want to say is that we are human beings and like every person living in this world we have feelings, we have our thoughts, and also our rights, right?”

Maceda said that these racist comments “are not a reason to bow our heads and say ‘we are poor, we are victims of everything they do to us, but on the contrary, to say that we also have the ability to move forward and being Indigenous does not make us less, on the contrary, it is an important value ... that we have, as they say, our feet on the ground, we have an origin, we know where we come from and that we continue with the strength that our ancestors have left us and in spite of these comments that have been made, they do not discourage us, on the contrary, it gives us the courage to demonstrate to these politicians and to the people that we have this value.”

Maceda said that the Oaxacan community works hard to move their families forward and contribute to the state and federal labor force. She added that many members of the Oaxacan community have relocated to California due to economic displacement and violence in their own communities.

“We are here in these places, not for pleasure, we are here because of the same thing we have been living, because of the bad policies that exist in our countries, and that officials like them have also made bad policies against our communities,” Maceda said.

Comments / 29

I brought the weed
4d ago

This doesn't surprise me, it is an open fact that Mexico treats its indigenous peoples as less than citizens, with little say or rights...

Reply
8
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
3d ago

This don’t surprise me at all…all you have to do is look at Spanish News…ALL the people on TV giving the news have “white features” or whitish features ….so 🤷‍♂️…!!!!!

Reply
2
Sally Reyes
4d ago

All Latinos should be disappointed in LA City Council.

Reply(6)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is

What an absolute disaster the city of Los Angeles is. Over the past week three sitting council members — Gil Cedillo, Kevin de León, Nury Martinez — found themselves embroiled in a scandal that quickly went nationwide for spouting racist nonsense in a meeting with a union boss as they schemed how to bend the city’s redistricting process in their favor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson responds to racist audio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson was one of the main topics discussed in the leaked conversation of his fellow city council members, Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, and Kevin de León, along with the LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. Harris-Dawson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
