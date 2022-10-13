Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Trump Org. Charged Secret Service Up to $1,185 Per Night to Stay at Trump Properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
EU sanctions 11 people, 4 entities in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death, crack down on protesters
The European Union has imposed Iran-related sanctions on Monday over the death of Mahsa Amini and the regime's bloody crack down on nationwide anti-regime protest.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
NBC Connecticut
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
'I wanted it to end': American captured by Russian-backed forces describes torture
Alex Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, two Americans who were captured while fighting in Ukraine and held by Russian-backed forces for 105 days, describe their experience being tortured.
