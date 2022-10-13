Read full article on original website
PHOTOS – Trigg County 27 Webster County 20
Trigg County moved to 7-1 and picked up its first district win as they held off Webster County 27-20 Friday at Perdue Field. Here is a YSE gallery courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
Caldwell Drops Regular-Season Finale to Todd
Caldwell County’s girls will try to reverse a late-season slump when they host the 7th District volleyball tournament starting Monday night. The Lady Tigers finished the regular season on Saturday by dropping a straight-set decision to Todd County Central 25-17, 25-8, 25-21 at the CAB gym in Princeton. Caldwell,...
