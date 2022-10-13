Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater
A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
Visalia Feral Cat Coalition raising money to cover rising costs
A South Valley non-profit is taking action to save our feline friends but the organization needs your help.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
Hall Ambulance EMT retires after 50 years: Ed Smith’s employee number is 2
Ed Smith first joined Hall Ambulance in May of 1972 after listening to Harvey Hall give a presentation during an advanced first aid class at Bakersfield College.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Hanford that sold for $531,500 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $364,172. The average price per square foot ended up at $206.
GV Wire
Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao
When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K
A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District. Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe,...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Highway 99
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle that appeared to be a work truck fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of Highway 99 southbound near Hosking Road in the city of Bakersfield Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7:56 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers shut down the off-ramp and continued the investigation.
CSUB Runner
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
thesungazette.com
Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop. The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in […]
Malicious gnomes in Porterville?
Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
Bakersfield Now
Delano man sentenced to over 7 years for being a felon in possession of ammunition
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Friday, a Delano man was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court documents, on June 25, 2021, during a traffic stop, a law enforcement...
Fatal crash near Weedpatch leaves 2 dead
A fatal crash involving one car occurred on South Vineland Road north of Buena Vista Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
