ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater

A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KGET

More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown

Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily

TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
TULARE, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA

As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao

When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198

TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield doctor pleads guilty to federal tax evasion exceeding $300K

A Bakersfield doctor pleaded guilty to tax evasion Friday in federal court after evading more than $300,000 of personal tax liability and pocketing money claimed as deductions on his tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District. Pain management doctor Janardhan Grandhe,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Highway 99

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle that appeared to be a work truck fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of Highway 99 southbound near Hosking Road in the city of Bakersfield Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7:56 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers shut down the off-ramp and continued the investigation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CSUB Runner

Fentanyl is harming young teens in America

Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop. The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Malicious gnomes in Porterville?

Porterville, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A home in Porterville has allegedly been haunted in the past (or maybe still) by evil gnomes. Gnomes are mythological creatures of European origin. They have been represented as small, physically deformed creatures that resemble dry, gnarled old men. In many tales around the world, gnomes have been known to be […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy