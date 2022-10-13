Read full article on original website
Related
whby.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
wearegreenbay.com
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man accused of robbing business with a knife, arrested for armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department reportedly arrested a man on armed robbery charges following an alleged incident on October 14. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for armed robbery. He was reportedly arrested on October 16. Two days earlier...
Shawano County detectives looking to talk with witnesses about bonfire explosion
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the bonfire incident which occurred in the early morning hours of October 15, within the Township of Maple Grove.
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme
We talk to one of the organizers and look at the different ways people can donate. It's the 28th annual week raising awareness of domestic abuse and support for survivors. Detectives know there are more witnesses to bonfire explosion. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Shawano County authorities don't want witnesses to...
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
WBAY Green Bay
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning
BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police investigating hit-and-run incident on east side, pedestrian injured
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man was left with non-life-threatening injuries following an alleged hit-and-run incident on Green Bay’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run on Eastman Avenue at North Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man was reportedly left with non-life-threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
WBAY Green Bay
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people gathered for a bonfire at the residence on Cedar Drive in the Town of Maple Grove in Pulaski. Authorities say an accelerant was poured onto the fire, causing it to expand...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Locate Missing Teen
Green Bay Police have located a girl that was reported missing over the weekend. The 15-year-old girl was reported missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue. She was seen getting into a white pickup truck and heading south on Ashland Avenue. The girl has since been located...
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin woman killed, remains held by investigators for years
MILWAUKEE - The remains of Heather Szekeres were found in Shawano County in 2014. Now, her father is on a mission to get justice before he dies. Photos are all the father, Dan Roberts, has left. He wants closure. "I need to get her released, and put her to rest...
Multiple people seriously burned after bonfire explosion in Shawano County
Multiple people have been hospitalized with serious burns following what was described as a bonfire "explosion" Friday night, authorities said.
WNCY
Investigation Into Bonfire Explosion Continues
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An investigation regarding a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove remains ongoing. The explosion, which happened Friday night, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano County Sherriff’s office couldn’t provide an exact number of people...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 15 & 16, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, October 15 & Sunday, October 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Comments / 0