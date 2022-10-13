Read full article on original website
Related
restonnow.com
Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens
A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon
Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
restonnow.com
Last tent removed from Reston Strong protest to raise awareness of homelessness
A demonstration that brought tents to the North County Government Center in a push for more supportive housing in Reston has come to a close after the final tent was officially removed late last week. Reston Strong, the nonprofit organization behind the protest to increase Fairfax County’s affordable housing stock,...
restonnow.com
Omicron booster vaccines for kids are here, as county prepares for potential winter Covid surge
Fairfax Health District COVID-19 cases over the past 26 weeks, as of Oct. 17, 2022 (via VDH) Booster COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5 to 11 were put on hold late last week, as the Fairfax County Health Department transitions to updated vaccines that target omicron variants of the disease.
Comments / 0