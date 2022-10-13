ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

restonnow.com

Downtown Herndon circulator set to begin when Silver Line Phase II opens

A new circulator through the Town of Herndon is set to open when service for phase two of the Silver Line officially begins. The Herndon Circulator — run through the Fairfax Connector — will include weekday and weekend service through the Herndon Metro station, Spring Street, Downtown Herndon, Elden Street, Parcher Avenue and Worldgate Drive.
HERNDON, VA
restonnow.com

BREAKING: Two pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon

Updated at 4:25 p.m. — Elden Street in Herndon has reopened, as police continue to investigate a crash that involved two pedestrians. Earlier: Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Elden Street in Herndon, per a police report, with one suffering injuries that were initially considered life-threatening. The...
HERNDON, VA
restonnow.com

Last tent removed from Reston Strong protest to raise awareness of homelessness

A demonstration that brought tents to the North County Government Center in a push for more supportive housing in Reston has come to a close after the final tent was officially removed late last week. Reston Strong, the nonprofit organization behind the protest to increase Fairfax County’s affordable housing stock,...
RESTON, VA

