The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DOJ Wants Steve Bannon Jailed for 6 Months for Contempt of Congress, But Ex-Trump Aide Asks for Probation
Federal prosecutors recommended Steve Bannon get six months in jail for defying a subpoena from the congressional probe of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They also sought a $200,000 fine for Bannon, who was a senior advisor in former President Donald Trump's White House. The DOJ recommended the maximum fine...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Org. Charged Secret Service Up to $1,185 Per Night to Stay at Trump Properties
During Donald Trump’s presidency, Trump hotels charged the Secret Service as much as $1,185 per night, more than five times the recommended government rate, and the high rates continued after he left office, according to an investigation released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Beginning in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Star Witness Who Visited Elizabeth Holmes After Fraud Trial Says ‘She Needs to Pay Her Debt to Society'
SAN JOSE, Calif. — A star witness in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes doubled down on his testimony on Monday, two months after he showed up at Holmes' doorstep to talk to her. "I don't want to help Ms. Holmes, she's not someone who should be...
Judge allows Weinstein's defense to use Jennifer Siebel Newsom's email at trial
LOS ANGELES — Jurors in the trial of Harvey Weinstein will be allowed to hear that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, emailed the movie magnate for advice about dealing with the media amid a scandal involving Gavin Newsom two years after Weinstein allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her, a judge ruled Monday.The judge granted narrow permission to the defense to introduce evidence of the email sent to Weinstein in 2007, when Gavin Newsom was mayor of San Francisco and was dating Siebel Newsom.But Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench forbid the defense from discussing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The US Has Never Had a Lesbian Governor. These Two Women Could Change That
Gubernatorial candidates Maura Healey and Tina Kotek are no strangers to political firsts. In 2009, Healey, who is now the Massachusetts attorney general, led the nation’s first successful challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that prohibited federal recognition of same-sex marriages. And in 2014 she broke barriers again, becoming the nation’s first out lesbian elected state attorney general.
