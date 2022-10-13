Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country.



October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a flag raising in celebration in front of City Hall Thursday morning.

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

“We as a community like to recognize every race, color, and creed which makes Chicopee so unique and diverse, and this month, especially today, we’re focused on Polish Heritage Month.”

The flag-raising was followed by a small reception by the Mayor’s Office, a proud day for Polish families who to chose to make Chicopee their home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.