Chicopee, MA

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pv81e_0iXqD7nB00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country.


October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a flag raising in celebration in front of City Hall Thursday morning.

“We as a community like to recognize every race, color, and creed which makes Chicopee so unique and diverse, and this month, especially today, we’re focused on Polish Heritage Month.”

The flag-raising was followed by a small reception by the Mayor’s Office, a proud day for Polish families who to chose to make Chicopee their home.

