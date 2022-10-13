Read full article on original website
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
NBC New York
How ‘Veep' and ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actor Reid Scott Built a Successful Creative Career
Reid Scott did not think he would be an actor. Now based in LA, the 44-year-old has appeared in hit shows like "Veep," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Most recently, a comedic film he both starred in and produced, "Who Invited Charlie?", premiered at the Hamptons International Film Festival. "Charlie" follows a well-to-do family in the first months of the pandemic when an uninvited friend shows up at their Hamptons home.
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Call Out Nanny After Bombshell Interview
Sudeikis & Wilde have shared a joint statement after their former nanny gave a revealing interview to the 'Daily Mail.'
How Taylor Swift mastered the singer-songwriter blueprint
“Haters gonna hate...” but Taylor Swift’s influence over pop is undeniable. From her staggering back-catalogue to the public reclamation of her master recordings, the Grammy-winning US artist has, at 32, achieved an extraordinary level of success. Her songs have been compared to the revered works of artists as far apart as Beyoncé, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. And as she prepares to release her 10th studio album, Midnights, it seems as though she’s yet to reach the pinnacle of her songwriting prowess. So how does she do it? Since the beginning of her career, she’s demonstrated her ability to balance...
NBC New York
Thieves Reportedly Broke Into Megan Thee Stallion's LA Home as She Preps for ‘SNL' in New York
Megan Thee Stallion is looking on the bright side. Soon after TMZ reported that the rapper's Los Angeles home was broken into, Meg seemingly shared her reaction on Twitter. "Wow," she said on Oct. 14. "Material things can be replaced but I'm glad everyone is safe." Law enforcement sources told...
