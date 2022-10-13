ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case

By Sonam Sheth, C. Ryan Barber
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vkfS_0iXqCYBg00
Former President Donald Trump. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • The Supreme Court refused to grant Trump's request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case.
  • Trump asked the court to vacate part of a lower court ruling granting the DOJ access to a set of classified records.
  • Trump's lawyers had asked that a special master review the records for privileged materials before the DOJ could use them.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in an ongoing dispute with the Justice Department over a trove of classified records the FBI seized in a search of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The court's single-sentence order dealt a sharp setback to Trump, quickly dispensing with his bid to have the Supreme Court keep about 100 documents marked as classified under an outside arbiter's review of seized material. In its order, the Supreme Court gave no indication of dissents or the reasoning behind its denial of Trump's request.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sept. 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the court is denied," the order stated.

Trump had asked the Supreme Court last week to step into his standoff with the Justice Department, arguing that a lower appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to remove the documents marked as classified from a so-called "special master" appointed to sift out records potentially covered by attorney-client or executive privilege.

With his request to the Supreme Court, Trump narrowly challenged a decision by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. That panel, composed of two Trump appointees and an Obama appointee, ruled unanimously to give the Justice Department access to the roughly 100 records as part of its ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of national security information and possible obstruction of justice.

Trump's legal team stopped short of asking the high court to outright bar the Justice Department from reviewing the records but instead asked that they remain under the special master review to maintain public confidence in the department's investigation.

In a filing Tuesday, the Justice Department urged the Supreme Court not to intervene, with Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar arguing that Trump would suffer "no harm at all" if the documents at issue were temporarily withheld from the special master. Prelogar said Trump has "no plausible claims" for the documents.

The Supreme Court's decision, siding with the Justice Department, means the special master and Trump's legal team will not have access to the roughly 100 documents bearing classification markings. In the meantime, the court-appointed special master is continuing his review to identify documents that may be covered by attorney-client or executive privilege.

Judge Aileen Cannon, of the federal trial court in South Florida, appointed Senior Judge Raymond Dearie as special master to conduct that review. In response to Trump's publicly claiming that the FBI "planted" evidence, Dearie ordered the former president's lawyers to submit a sworn declaration addressing whether they contested the completeness or accuracy of the list of items seized during the August 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago.

But Cannon, a Trump appointee confirmed in 2020, spared Trump and his legal team from having to make that declaration, ruling that her order appointing Dearie "did not contemplate that obligation." Cannon also extended the end date for the special master review from November 30 to December 16, in spite of Dearie's push to complete his work on a more expedited schedule.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Comments / 6

Related
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Chris Christie says Trump kept the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago as a 'trophy': 'That's what they were, more than anything'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said former President Donald Trump kept the classified documents that were seized at Mar-a-Lago as a "trophy." "He wanted to keep these documents as a trophy. That's what they were, more than anything," Christie said Sunday on ABC News's This Week. —This Week (@ThisWeekABC)...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
Business Insider

Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'

Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump blamed his supporters in 'the radical right' as the reason he didn't get the credit he thought he deserved for COVID vaccines while advising politicians not to 'make a big deal' out of the pandemic, book says

A new book reveals that former President Donald Trump told his aides not to wear masks in his presence. The book, by reporter Maggie Haberman, also said Trump told aides to avoid discussing the pandemic on TV. Haberman's book also reported that he told then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to "make...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

674K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy