Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case

The Supreme Court refused to grant Trump's request to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago records case.

Trump asked the court to vacate part of a lower court ruling granting the DOJ access to a set of classified records.

Trump's lawyers had asked that a special master review the records for privileged materials before the DOJ could use them.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request from former President Donald Trump to intervene in an ongoing dispute with the Justice Department over a trove of classified records the FBI seized in a search of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The court's single-sentence order dealt a sharp setback to Trump, quickly dispensing with his bid to have the Supreme Court keep about 100 documents marked as classified under an outside arbiter's review of seized material. In its order, the Supreme Court gave no indication of dissents or the reasoning behind its denial of Trump's request.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Sept. 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the court is denied," the order stated.

Trump had asked the Supreme Court last week to step into his standoff with the Justice Department, arguing that a lower appeals court had lacked jurisdiction to remove the documents marked as classified from a so-called "special master" appointed to sift out records potentially covered by attorney-client or executive privilege.

With his request to the Supreme Court, Trump narrowly challenged a decision by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. That panel, composed of two Trump appointees and an Obama appointee, ruled unanimously to give the Justice Department access to the roughly 100 records as part of its ongoing investigation into Trump's handling of national security information and possible obstruction of justice.

Trump's legal team stopped short of asking the high court to outright bar the Justice Department from reviewing the records but instead asked that they remain under the special master review to maintain public confidence in the department's investigation.

In a filing Tuesday, the Justice Department urged the Supreme Court not to intervene, with Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar arguing that Trump would suffer "no harm at all" if the documents at issue were temporarily withheld from the special master. Prelogar said Trump has "no plausible claims" for the documents.

The Supreme Court's decision, siding with the Justice Department, means the special master and Trump's legal team will not have access to the roughly 100 documents bearing classification markings. In the meantime, the court-appointed special master is continuing his review to identify documents that may be covered by attorney-client or executive privilege.

Judge Aileen Cannon, of the federal trial court in South Florida, appointed Senior Judge Raymond Dearie as special master to conduct that review. In response to Trump's publicly claiming that the FBI "planted" evidence, Dearie ordered the former president's lawyers to submit a sworn declaration addressing whether they contested the completeness or accuracy of the list of items seized during the August 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago.

But Cannon, a Trump appointee confirmed in 2020, spared Trump and his legal team from having to make that declaration, ruling that her order appointing Dearie "did not contemplate that obligation." Cannon also extended the end date for the special master review from November 30 to December 16, in spite of Dearie's push to complete his work on a more expedited schedule.

