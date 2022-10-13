Read full article on original website
Chevrolet Corvette production idled again due to parts shortage
General Motors is idling the Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory that builds the Chevrolet Corvette next week due to an unspecified parts supply issue.
New car inventories rising and prices falling, but not much yet
New car inventories are rising as supply begins to catch up with demand, which has been hampered by increasing interest rates affecting consumer buying power.
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade
Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Larry Kudlow: Republicans must keep 'Biden inflation' as the number one issue on their campaign
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slams Democrats for "record high inflation" and reacts to President Biden's warning that Republicans will worsen inflation on "Kudlow."
Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season
Macy's and WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, made the deal in 2021 but only started opening locations in summer 2022 and accelerated plans to capitalize on the holiday season.
Jamie Lee Curtis: How much has she made from the 'Halloween' films?
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the hit "Halloween" movies for over 40 years. Her first paycheck in 1978 was for only $8,000.
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million
An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
Wawa shuttering two Philadelphia stores amid city's retail crime surge
Wawa, which has a total of 40 stores in Philadelphia, did not disclose a timeline for the closures. Impacted employees will be offered continued employment with the Pennsylvania convenience store chain.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Biden admin releases initial student loan handout application weeks before midterms
President Biden's administration rolled out the official website of its student loan forgiveness initiative on Saturday, offering an application form for those eligable.
US government says all Americans will pay much more for natural gas this winter
A new report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that Americans can expect to pay higher fees for natural gas this winter.
James Corden banned from Keith McNally's upscale NYC restaurant after being called 'most abusive customer'
Keith McNally has banned famed comedian James Cordon from his upscale New York City restaurant, Balthazar. McNally accused the comedian of being "abusive" to his employees.
Biden admin keeps delaying oil and gas permitting due to math error
The Biden administration has yet to fix a math error it identified in the spring which is causing permitting for oil and gas drilling projects to be delayed.
Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable." Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.
Yellen walks back $60 price cap for Russian oil: ‘No decision’ yet
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said no decisions have been made among G7 countries on a price cap for Russian oil, after reports said they are considering a $60 cap.
