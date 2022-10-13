ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Sam's Club memberships increase Monday for the first time in nearly a decade

Walmart-owned Sam's Club is upping its membership fees Monday for the first time in nearly a decade. CEO Kathryn McLay told customers in a recent note the retailer is raising its annual membership fees to $50 from $45 for Club members. The $5 increase is the first in nine years. At the same time, Plus memberships will increase t0 $110 from $100, the first increase since 1999, when they were first introduced.
Rare coin sells for $4.2 million

An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable." Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.
