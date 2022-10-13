MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday President Joe Biden signed the Supporting Families of the Fallen Act into law, which Senator Tommy Tuberville sponsored. The bill is to increase the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance and Veterans’ Group Life Insurance benefit coverage. The coverage amount will go from $400,000 to $500,000, SGLI and VGLI coverage amounts have not been updated in 17 years.

