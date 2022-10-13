ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSFA

President Biden signs Tuberville’s ‘Supporting Families of the Fallen’ Act into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday President Joe Biden signed the Supporting Families of the Fallen Act into law, which Senator Tommy Tuberville sponsored. The bill is to increase the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance and Veterans’ Group Life Insurance benefit coverage. The coverage amount will go from $400,000 to $500,000, SGLI and VGLI coverage amounts have not been updated in 17 years.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over incoming lethal injection

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed an inmate’s claim seeking to block his upcoming execution in Alabama because of reported problems at a recent lethal injection. The judge on Sunday granted Alabama’s request to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Kenneth Eugene Smith, agreeing that Smith...
ALABAMA STATE

