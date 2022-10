Marchand vs. Foster: World-Class Rematch Among Most-Anticipated Men’s Races for College Season. Rarely does an NCAA Championships feature the consensus two best swimmers in the world in their respective event, but that will be the case for the 2022-23 season as Leon Marchand, the Frenchman who won world titles in the 200 and 400-meter IM this year, is a sophomore at Arizona State University while Carson Foster, the silver medalist in both of those races, enters his junior season at the University of Texas. The Sun Devils and Longhorns are not slated to face each other in a dual meet or invitational this season, but every swim by either swimmer will be a precursor to the much-anticipated March showdown at the NCAA Championships in Minneapolis.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO