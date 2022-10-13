Warren Police defend use of force in arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, said he put officers and public at risk

Read full article on original website
Seriously, wat a joke..!! Criminal breaking the law..!! Now he’s afraid to go outside and wants to sue..?! He wasn’t afraid wen he was riding dirty in a stolen car..!!
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Robbers claiming to be police assault victims during Detroit break-in
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a crime where a group of suspects pretended to be Detroit Police and robbed people inside a home on the city's west side. Police said around 2:50 a.m. on Monday, several armed suspects allegedly announced themselves as Detroit Police...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor charges Macomb County veterinarian caught on camera abusing dog
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County veterinarian captured on camera choking and beating a dog is facing charges. Prosecutor Pete Lucido authorized a misdemeanor charge of animals - abandoning/cruelty to one animal on Monday after conferring with veterinary experts. He noted that the sheriff's office did not ask for a felony charge on its request for charges. The charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail, $1,000, up to 200 hours of community service, or any combination of the penalties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Allen Park man runs major drug operation out of 3 houses; 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl found
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officials said they found 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl when they busted a major drug operation linked to two houses in Lincoln Park and a third in Allen Park. Robert Cortez Burrell, 52, of Allen Park, is accused of manufacturing and storing drugs at two...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with assaulting 5 women at Wayne State University
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was charged in connection with the assault of multiple women last week on Wayne State University's campus. On Oct. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., 58-year-old Frederick Barnett allegedly assaulted multiple women at different locations on Wayne State University's campus. An...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
Police searching for suspect after pursuit ends in crash in Detroit
Michigan State Police say they are searching for a suspect after they escaped following a pursuit and crash in Detroit over the weekend.
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods man dragged to white van while walking dog during attempted abduction, police say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Grosse Pointe Woods man was walking his dog Sunday when someone allegedly tried to abduct him, police said. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Man sentenced to prison for murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man will spend decades in prison for the murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary last year. Sean William Lamoureux, 38, was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison Monday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in September as part of a plea deal that dropped larceny and open murder charges against him.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman surrenders in hit-and-run death of man in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Farmington Hills Police Department announced on Monday that a Southfield woman turned herself in and admitted to hitting and killing a man on 12 Mile in Farmington Hills. Police said they were called just before 8 a.m. on Saturday to 12 Mile between...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Woman turns herself in following fatal hit-and-run in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills police say a 68-year-old woman turned herself in on Sunday morning following a fatal crash over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
DPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run incident outside of LCA
Detroit police are asking the public for information about a fatal hit-and-run incident Saturday night outside of Little Caesars Arena.
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of US 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at 810-227-1051.
Woman killed in hit-and-run outside Little Caesars Arena, Detroit police looking for suspect
An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash near Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit Saturday night left an unidentified woman dead.
