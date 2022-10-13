Read full article on original website
Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY
Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022. Elsie was born May 17, 1930 in Wilder, VA to the late Gordon and Hazel (Wolfe) Lemming. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Jones; son Guy Mink, Jr.; granddaughter Melinda Gail Mink; and brother Earl Lemming.
NICE WEATHER AND ANNUAL PARADE SPICE UP BLAINE, KY. AT 2022 AUTUMNFEST
Everyone was up early and ready for the Autumnfest 2022 in Blaine this year. There were lots of vendors and smiling faces to start the day. The parade route started at Blaine Elementary School at 11AM and proceeded through Blaine then turned around at the Old Blaine High School and headed back through Blaine again. Special Thanks to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Wells, for directing the traffic and giving Blaine kids candy from the parade. Blaine has celebrated Autumnfest for ten years.
DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS
Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
COST ESTIMATE FOR NEW LOUISA WEST SCHOOL IN RANGE OF $27 MILLION
The Lawrence County Schools Local Planning Meeting occurred on October 11, 2022, in the LCHS library at 5:30 PM. There were enough members present to complete an official forum. Mr. Matthew Maynard, LWES Principal, called the meeting to order. Paul Christy of the KY School Plant Managers Association presented a...
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
LAST DAY TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT IS OCTOBER 25, 2022
To request a Mail in Absentee Ballot please go to GOVOTEKY.COM or call The Lawrence County Clerk’s. Office at 606-638-4108. The last day to request a ballot is October 25, 2022. Absentee Voting in Person. October 26, 27, 28, 31, 1, 2. 8:30am – 4:30pm. Lawrence County Courthouse.
