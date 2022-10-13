Everyone was up early and ready for the Autumnfest 2022 in Blaine this year. There were lots of vendors and smiling faces to start the day. The parade route started at Blaine Elementary School at 11AM and proceeded through Blaine then turned around at the Old Blaine High School and headed back through Blaine again. Special Thanks to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Wells, for directing the traffic and giving Blaine kids candy from the parade. Blaine has celebrated Autumnfest for ten years.

BLAINE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO