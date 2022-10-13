ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the guest speakers at Pikeville Pride this year was US Senate Candidate Charles Booker. Booker took the stage Saturday afternoon to address the people who came out and spoke about recent events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and his background, growing up in Louisville.
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

DRUG WARRANT SWEEP IN WAYNE COUNTY, WVA AND MARTIN COUNTY, KY NETS 15 ARRESTS

Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit coordinated with Road Patrol Deputies, WV State Police, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Department (KY) to arrest the suspects. Sheriff Thompson stated that the arrests stemmed from investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff DrugEnforcement...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY

Elsie May Lemming Jones, 92, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 14, 2022. Elsie was born May 17, 1930 in Wilder, VA to the late Gordon and Hazel (Wolfe) Lemming. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Jones; son Guy Mink, Jr.; granddaughter Melinda Gail Mink; and brother Earl Lemming.
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

NICE WEATHER AND ANNUAL PARADE SPICE UP BLAINE, KY. AT 2022 AUTUMNFEST

Everyone was up early and ready for the Autumnfest 2022 in Blaine this year. There were lots of vendors and smiling faces to start the day. The parade route started at Blaine Elementary School at 11AM and proceeded through Blaine then turned around at the Old Blaine High School and headed back through Blaine again. Special Thanks to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Wells, for directing the traffic and giving Blaine kids candy from the parade. Blaine has celebrated Autumnfest for ten years.
BLAINE, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
MOREHEAD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY

Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. Derek was born August 7, 1980 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Freda Rose and Frank and Linda Crum. Survivors include his mother Teresa (Harlin) Colkmire...
LOUISA, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Tammy Carter, 48, of Louisa, KY

Tammy Carter, 48, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at her home. Tammy was born May 21, 1974 in Louisa, KY to Elwood Cantrell. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father in law Arnett Hogston.
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTOK-TV

Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wklw.com

Fatal Shooting In Logan County

A Logan County, WV, man has been arrested in connection with shooting death of his mother-in-law. Authorities say 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball is accused of shooting 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance. Vance is said to have been the suspect’s mother-in-law. The shooting happened on Saturday night in Logan County. Ball...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

COST ESTIMATE FOR NEW LOUISA WEST SCHOOL IN RANGE OF $27 MILLION

The Lawrence County Schools Local Planning Meeting occurred on October 11, 2022, in the LCHS library at 5:30 PM. There were enough members present to complete an official forum. Mr. Matthew Maynard, LWES Principal, called the meeting to order. Paul Christy of the KY School Plant Managers Association presented a...
Lootpress

UPDATE: 12 year old missing in Logan County found

SAUNDERS FORK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are seeking assisted in determining the whereabouts of a 12 year old girl. Monday reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kaelynn Richardson, 12 of Saunders Fork, is currently missing. Richardson is reported to stand at 5’3” and weigh 111lbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER

A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...

