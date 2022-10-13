In 1987, Ronald Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. Bork was an extreme, hard-line conservative whose views included the idea that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because he believed there was no constitutional right to privacy whatsoever. In response, a Washington, DC video store leaked a list of his movie rentals, which included films like A Day At the Races and The Man Who Knew Too Much. It was nothing salacious, but Republicans were furious. Bork’s nomination was rejected.

