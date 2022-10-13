Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon
The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
Barack Obama says Democrats need to avoid being a 'buzzkill'
Former President Barack Obama thinks Democrats can be a bit of a "buzzkill," too easily offended over accidental slights and the complicated scenarios of modern life, he said in a podcast interview late last week.
