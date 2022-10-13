Read full article on original website
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
KDRV
Heart of The Rogue is back after the pandemic
MEDFORD, Ore --- The annual festival starts tonight with food trucks, vendors, a lounge area and live music. People around the Rogue Valley will have the opportunity to explore the community while having a great time. “Really create a festival that gathered all of our growers, makers and producers, crafters,...
KTVL
Southern Oregon does Drag
Ashalnd, ORE — From the streets of New York in the 1960s to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, the art form of Drag has come out of the closet and into the mainstream: sequins, wigs and all. The origins of Drag and gender impersonation can be traced back in...
KDRV
Rough stock rodeo comes to Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore --- People around the rogue valley will get to enjoy experience bucking horses and bulls and even some bull riding. The 2 hour event at the Expo includes 42 animals that participants would buck along with music and battles between bulls. The Challenge of Champions Tour is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY
Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
KTVL
Woman accused of starting fire in Yreka shopping center
YREKA — During the early morning hours of Oct. 13, law enforcement in Yreka arrested a woman for reportedly setting fire to a bush near a shopping center. Patricia Conner, a woman experiencing homelessness from Yreka, had reportedly lit the bush near the Yreka Junction Shopping Center. "A citizen...
KDRV
Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl
MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
KDRV
Dog dies, family escapes early morning house fire
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- One dog is dead and a family is safe after an early morning structure fire in West Grants Pass Thursday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire(RMF), a fire sparked inside a double-wide mobile home inside the Roguelea Estates Senior Park around 4:30 a.m.. Firefighters from RMF and...
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
jacksoncountyor.org
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties With 113 Cannabis Greenhouses Combined; Code Enforcement Issues Fines Totaling $1.2 Million (Photo)
RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
KDRV
3 neighboring black market grows busted with 113 greenhouses of marijuana found, police say
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided three neighboring properties in rural Rogue River that were growing and processing black market cannabis on Thursday the 6th, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
kptv.com
Detectives investigating Jackson County murder, suspect in custody
RURAL CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (KPTV) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning after a shooting in rural Central Point. JCSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting just after midnight on the 3500 block of Kirtland Road. The victim had been shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Herald and News
Suspected killer arrested after freeway police chase
An alleged murderer was chased by police on Interstate 5 early Thursday, Oct. 13 before being apprehended south of Ashland when spikes were laid on the freeway disabling his vehicle. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Anthony Murphy II, 37, of Medford, has been charged with second-degree murder, two...
Comments / 0