Read full article on original website
Related
Volume One
Searching for Those Worthy of Being the Chippewa Valley Vanguard
It’s no exaggeration to say that the Chippewa Valley is populated by heroes, but we don’t always recognize them as such. These heroes aren’t necessarily lifesavers or doers of headline-grabbing deeds. Most often they are the people who work, day in and day out, to make our communities stronger, more livable, and more beautiful. They are the vanguard, and it is for them that Volume One created the Chippewa Valley Vanguard Awards.
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire Hires Consultant to Discuss Oakwood Mall
(Eau Claire, WI) — The same people who helped with the designs for the Cannery District are going to take a look at the future of the Oakwood Mall. The city of Eau Claire has hired a consultant to brainstorm some ideas for what to do with the mall, its empty stores and the parking lot. Community development director Scott Allen said the planning is in the very early stages. He says AMC’s decision to close its movie theater at the mall sparked Eau Claire’s decision to act.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant
The historic Alma Hotel Restaurant & Bar in Alma, Wisconsin is closed temporarily following a fire Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said firefighters responded to 201 N Main St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the building. Fire crews found fire in the kitchen...
cwbradio.com
Granton Village Board Discusses Highway K Project, Village Free, and Dollar General
The Granton Village Board discussed the Highway K Project, village fees, and the Dollar General at a Special Board Meeting. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, at the September meeting, the Board asked Cedar Corp to extend a 3% discount on engineering fees to offset the additional costs the Village will incur based on their oversight with the grant application.
wwisradio.com
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: David Alliet Attacked & Raped Eau Claire College Student at Gunpoint | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #35
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, rapists, and more than 47 child rapists. David Alliet was one of them. His release was discretionary. 35th in...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 2nd Teenage Girl Dies As Result Of Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — A second female teen passenger has died following the single-vehicle rollover crash in Barron County on Monday night, according to the latest press release on Thursday from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old passed away earlier this week. Press Release. On late Wednesday night...
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
whbl.com
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
stcroix360.com
Hog facility opponents seek signatures for petition asking EPA to review Trade River proposal
Concerned citizens are invited to sign request for federal agency to analyze possible risks to river and more. Community members seeking to block a proposed industrial swine operation near the St. Croix River are asking interested citizens to sign a new petition by October 28. The petition requests the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review Cumberland LLC’s application for a facility that would raise about 250,000 hogs each year.
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
drydenwire.com
3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest
BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
drydenwire.com
Driver Arrested For OWI After Crash Leaves 2 Teen Girls In Critical Condition, Another With Serious Injuries
BARRON COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash on Monday night has resulted in 2 teenage girls in critical condition and a 3rd with serious injuries. A 16-year-old male driver had minor injuries and was arrested for OWI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release.
Comments / 0