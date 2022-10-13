ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Volume One

Searching for Those Worthy of Being the Chippewa Valley Vanguard

It’s no exaggeration to say that the Chippewa Valley is populated by heroes, but we don’t always recognize them as such. These heroes aren’t necessarily lifesavers or doers of headline-grabbing deeds. Most often they are the people who work, day in and day out, to make our communities stronger, more livable, and more beautiful. They are the vanguard, and it is for them that Volume One created the Chippewa Valley Vanguard Awards.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Eau Claire Hires Consultant to Discuss Oakwood Mall

(Eau Claire, WI) — The same people who helped with the designs for the Cannery District are going to take a look at the future of the Oakwood Mall. The city of Eau Claire has hired a consultant to brainstorm some ideas for what to do with the mall, its empty stores and the parking lot. Community development director Scott Allen said the planning is in the very early stages. He says AMC’s decision to close its movie theater at the mall sparked Eau Claire’s decision to act.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Fire damages historic Alma Hotel restaurant

The historic Alma Hotel Restaurant & Bar in Alma, Wisconsin is closed temporarily following a fire Tuesday. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Department said firefighters responded to 201 N Main St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. on reports of black smoke coming from the building. Fire crews found fire in the kitchen...
ALMA, WI
cwbradio.com

Granton Village Board Discusses Highway K Project, Village Free, and Dollar General

The Granton Village Board discussed the Highway K Project, village fees, and the Dollar General at a Special Board Meeting. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, at the September meeting, the Board asked Cedar Corp to extend a 3% discount on engineering fees to offset the additional costs the Village will incur based on their oversight with the grant application.
GRANTON, WI
wwisradio.com

Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home

(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: David Alliet Attacked & Raped Eau Claire College Student at Gunpoint | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #35

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, rapists, and more than 47 child rapists. David Alliet was one of them. His release was discretionary. 35th in...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
whbl.com

Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail

BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
stcroix360.com

Hog facility opponents seek signatures for petition asking EPA to review Trade River proposal

Concerned citizens are invited to sign request for federal agency to analyze possible risks to river and more. Community members seeking to block a proposed industrial swine operation near the St. Croix River are asking interested citizens to sign a new petition by October 28. The petition requests the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency review Cumberland LLC’s application for a facility that would raise about 250,000 hogs each year.
CUMBERLAND, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest

BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
CUMBERLAND, WI

