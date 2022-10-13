ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is about how music helped created a nice harmony for Biloxi culture. “It brings back great memories of when my parents were living and what they did in Biloxi and to hear these wonderful people,” said Biloxi resident Marth Hunt Tripp. “I remember the Rockin’ Rebels. They were great. They were fantastic and left so much for all of us to remember.”
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Shelter to offer neuter special next month

Pearl River County’s SPCA is offer a low cost neuter special for cats and will update their pet food bank and receive supplies twice a month as it prepares to act as a central hub for surrounding shelters to collect supplies for their animals. Each shipment will provide a...
WLOX

Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian came together to support schools. The Pirate Excellence Foundation hosted its first “Stars in the Park” Gala. This is the first time the foundation put on the gala event, which helps support students and teachers. President of the foundation...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins

Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install a new metal ramp in front of caregiver Valerie Cushman's home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The city and First...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wiggins Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe as temperatures drop

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures cool down, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful when firing up their heaters. Wiggins Fire Department is warning people of the dangers that come with chilly weather. According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they see an uptick in fire calls when the temperature starts to cool down.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
HURLEY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson County teens die in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two 16-year-old girls died in a car crash after their homecoming dance in Jackson County on Saturday, October 15. The Sun Herald reported family and friends of Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor formed search parties to find the friends after they never made it home from their homecoming dance in […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
LUCEDALE, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County

Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...

