Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you get when you pair a moving company and a cafe together? You get an act of selflessness. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a campaign for feeding the homeless with one group going to the Pascagoula/Moss Point area and the other in the Biloxi/Gulfport area.
WLOX
Carnival rides light up the sky at the Jackson County fair
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A large attraction is open for business in Jackson County. Hundreds are making their way to the fairgrounds for a week of fun. Carnival rides light the sky in Pascagoula. The Jackson County Fair is back with fan favorites. ”I have a lot of memories with...
WLOX
Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour strikes sweet chord with music theme
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour is about how music helped created a nice harmony for Biloxi culture. “It brings back great memories of when my parents were living and what they did in Biloxi and to hear these wonderful people,” said Biloxi resident Marth Hunt Tripp. “I remember the Rockin’ Rebels. They were great. They were fantastic and left so much for all of us to remember.”
WLOX
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
Picayune Item
Shelter to offer neuter special next month
Pearl River County’s SPCA is offer a low cost neuter special for cats and will update their pet food bank and receive supplies twice a month as it prepares to act as a central hub for surrounding shelters to collect supplies for their animals. Each shipment will provide a...
WLOX
Pass Christian Gala helps raise funds for students and teachers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members in Pass Christian came together to support schools. The Pirate Excellence Foundation hosted its first “Stars in the Park” Gala. This is the first time the foundation put on the gala event, which helps support students and teachers. President of the foundation...
WLOX
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
Biloxi caregiver receives new wheelchair ramp thanks to Mississippi Heroes, Home Depot. Mississippi Heroes, a program that honors health care providers, partnered with Home Depot Gulfport to replace and install a new metal ramp in front of caregiver Valerie Cushman's home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The city and First...
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
WLOX
Wiggins Fire Department gives tips on how to stay safe as temperatures drop
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) -As temperatures cool down, firefighters are warning people to be extra careful when firing up their heaters. Wiggins Fire Department is warning people of the dangers that come with chilly weather. According to Fire Chief Jody Hatten, they see an uptick in fire calls when the temperature starts to cool down.
NOLA.com
Margaritaville’s Ferris wheel lights up Biloxi’s night sky. When will the park open?
Drivers crossing the bridge from Ocean Springs into Biloxi see a new skyline day and night as the amusement park at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi continues to take shape and LED lights illuminate the progress. Three of the rides are in place — the observations wheel, the Aerobar and one of...
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
Jackson County teens die in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two 16-year-old girls died in a car crash after their homecoming dance in Jackson County on Saturday, October 15. The Sun Herald reported family and friends of Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor formed search parties to find the friends after they never made it home from their homecoming dance in […]
mississippifreepress.org
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
Lucedale Police warn of potential fentanyl exposure from found cash
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The Lucedale Police Department is warning of the risks of fentanyl exposure, especially on found money. Police say a folded $50 bill was turned into the department Wednesday after being found in a parking lot. Officers tested the bill and preliminary results indicated that it contained traces of fentanyl. “The Lucedale […]
WLOX
Man arrested after reportedly ramming truck with daughter inside, authorities say
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities arrested a Harrison County man after a reported argument turned violent on Saturday. Justin Keith Fairley, 49, was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault-domestic violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies responded to a residence...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
2 teens found dead in car following crash: Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:50 p.m.): It was an emotional day for friends, family, and members in the Hurley, Mississippi, community. Friends and family who knew both Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor gathered at the site of the crash to place a memorial to honor the two girls who died in a car accident. Both girls were in […]
wxxv25.com
Help wanted to locate burglary suspect in Jackson County
Investigators in Jackson County are asking the public for help finding a suspect accused of burglarizing a business in St. Martin. A photo shows a suspect with long dreadlocks and a full beard. He was wearing basketball shorts, a tank top, and Nike sneakers. If you can identify the suspect,...
Comments / 0